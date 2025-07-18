SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / CFD Forex
Malleswara Rao Mandadapu

CFD Forex

Malleswara Rao Mandadapu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 167%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
796
Profit Trade:
708 (88.94%)
Loss Trade:
88 (11.06%)
Best Trade:
192.24 GBP
Worst Trade:
-285.77 GBP
Profitto lordo:
7 397.14 GBP (109 783 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 048.44 GBP (93 623 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (74.44 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
966.51 GBP (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
95.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.61%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
53
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.72
Long Trade:
415 (52.14%)
Short Trade:
381 (47.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.83
Profitto previsto:
4.21 GBP
Profitto medio:
10.45 GBP
Perdita media:
-46.01 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-585.50 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-585.50 GBP (4)
Crescita mensile:
15.41%
Previsione annuale:
186.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
156.70 GBP
Massimale:
585.50 GBP (24.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.11% (585.50 GBP)
Per equità:
43.60% (1 020.33 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 406
EURUSD 390
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 20K
EURUSD -3.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +192.24 GBP
Worst Trade: -286 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +74.44 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -585.50 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.41 × 17
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.45 × 44
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.67 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.84 × 10207
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.91 × 715
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.93 × 422
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.98 × 3748
Exness-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.06 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.14 × 110
74 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Points to read =>
  • This signal running on my MT4 live with CFD account ;
  • These signals are from technical indicators or EAs, delivered as it is ;
  • Executions from GMT/BST timezone machines ;
  • Spread bet (UK) accounts are different from CFD. To use this signal for SpreadBet use multiplier or as it is to get trades. Remember UK brokers offer low leverage, may demand more deposit to run similar trades.
  • Min Deposit for spread bet (leverage 1:30) suggested £5000 for any GBPUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD.
  • Min Deposit for CFD for single currency/pair £1000/$1000/ €1000. increase accordingly for multiple pairs

Note: For SpreadBet(UK) /OCO (US) account change lot multiplier/size accordingly. profit/loss will be different for spread-bet/OCO account.

Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.

To know more from author and other signals follow here


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.24 22:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 15:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 10:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 07:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 17:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 16:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 14:06
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 12:06
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.23 17:34
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.23 06:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 15:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.18 23:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
CFD Forex
40USD al mese
167%
0
0
USD
5.3K
GBP
17
100%
796
88%
96%
1.82
4.21
GBP
44%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.