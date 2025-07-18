- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
796
Profit Trade:
708 (88.94%)
Loss Trade:
88 (11.06%)
Best Trade:
192.24 GBP
Worst Trade:
-285.77 GBP
Profitto lordo:
7 397.14 GBP (109 783 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 048.44 GBP (93 623 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (74.44 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
966.51 GBP (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
95.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.61%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
53
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.72
Long Trade:
415 (52.14%)
Short Trade:
381 (47.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.83
Profitto previsto:
4.21 GBP
Profitto medio:
10.45 GBP
Perdita media:
-46.01 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-585.50 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-585.50 GBP (4)
Crescita mensile:
15.41%
Previsione annuale:
186.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
156.70 GBP
Massimale:
585.50 GBP (24.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.11% (585.50 GBP)
Per equità:
43.60% (1 020.33 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|406
|EURUSD
|390
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|20K
|EURUSD
|-3.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +192.24 GBP
Worst Trade: -286 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +74.44 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -585.50 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.41 × 17
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.45 × 44
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.67 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.84 × 10207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.91 × 715
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.93 × 422
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.98 × 3748
|
Exness-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.06 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.14 × 110
Points to read =>
- This signal running on my MT4 live with CFD account ;
- These signals are from technical indicators or EAs, delivered as it is ;
- Executions from GMT/BST timezone machines ;
- Spread bet (UK) accounts are different from CFD. To use this signal for SpreadBet use multiplier or as it is to get trades. Remember UK brokers offer low leverage, may demand more deposit to run similar trades.
- Min Deposit for spread bet (leverage 1:30) suggested £5000 for any GBPUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD.
- Min Deposit for CFD for single currency/pair £1000/$1000/ €1000. increase accordingly for multiple pairs
Note: For SpreadBet(UK) /OCO (US) account change lot multiplier/size accordingly. profit/loss will be different for spread-bet/OCO account.
Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.
To know more from author and other signals follow here
Non ci sono recensioni
