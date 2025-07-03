- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCADm
|34
|BTCUSDm
|27
|EURUSDm
|26
|GBPUSDm
|8
|USDCHFm
|5
|EURGBPm
|3
|CHFJPYm
|2
|EURAUDm
|1
|GBPJPYm
|1
|USDJPYm
|1
|DE30m
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCADm
|-14
|BTCUSDm
|8
|EURUSDm
|0
|GBPUSDm
|7
|USDCHFm
|-5
|EURGBPm
|-5
|CHFJPYm
|-1
|EURAUDm
|4
|GBPJPYm
|-1
|USDJPYm
|0
|DE30m
|0
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCADm
|-2K
|BTCUSDm
|81K
|EURUSDm
|32
|GBPUSDm
|745
|USDCHFm
|-473
|EURGBPm
|-390
|CHFJPYm
|-206
|EURAUDm
|724
|GBPJPYm
|-188
|USDJPYm
|20
|DE30m
|321
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
