Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Meta Pips Pro v25
Onyebuchi Joseph Onyebuchi Joseph

Meta Pips Pro v25

Onyebuchi Joseph Onyebuchi Joseph
0 recensioni
33 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -8%
Exness-Real20
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
109
Profit Trade:
55 (50.45%)
Loss Trade:
54 (49.54%)
Best Trade:
13.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.87 USD
Profitto lordo:
95.93 USD (534 668 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-102.97 USD (455 217 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (24.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
24.33 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
80.40%
Massimo carico di deposito:
57.27%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.19
Long Trade:
66 (60.55%)
Short Trade:
43 (39.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.93
Profitto previsto:
-0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
1.74 USD
Perdita media:
-1.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-6.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-16.78 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.28%
Previsione annuale:
-3.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.09 USD
Massimale:
36.27 USD (57.74%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
50.69% (36.27 USD)
Per equità:
78.22% (31.79 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCADm 34
BTCUSDm 27
EURUSDm 26
GBPUSDm 8
USDCHFm 5
EURGBPm 3
CHFJPYm 2
EURAUDm 1
GBPJPYm 1
USDJPYm 1
DE30m 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCADm -14
BTCUSDm 8
EURUSDm 0
GBPUSDm 7
USDCHFm -5
EURGBPm -5
CHFJPYm -1
EURAUDm 4
GBPJPYm -1
USDJPYm 0
DE30m 0
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCADm -2K
BTCUSDm 81K
EURUSDm 32
GBPUSDm 745
USDCHFm -473
EURGBPm -390
CHFJPYm -206
EURAUDm 724
GBPJPYm -188
USDJPYm 20
DE30m 321
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.97 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.96 USD

2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 10:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 06:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 08:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.14 11:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 20:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 18:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 21:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 18:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 13:29
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
