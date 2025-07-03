SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Meta Pips Pro v25
Onyebuchi Joseph Onyebuchi Joseph

Meta Pips Pro v25

Onyebuchi Joseph Onyebuchi Joseph
0 inceleme
33 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -8%
Exness-Real20
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
109
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
55 (50.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
54 (49.54%)
En iyi işlem:
13.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.87 USD
Brüt kâr:
95.93 USD (534 668 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-102.97 USD (455 217 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (24.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
24.33 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
80.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
57.27%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.19
Alış işlemleri:
66 (60.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
43 (39.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.93
Beklenen getiri:
-0.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-6.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-16.78 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
-3.35%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.09 USD
Maksimum:
36.27 USD (57.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
50.69% (36.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
78.22% (31.79 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCADm 34
BTCUSDm 27
EURUSDm 26
GBPUSDm 8
USDCHFm 5
EURGBPm 3
CHFJPYm 2
EURAUDm 1
GBPJPYm 1
USDJPYm 1
DE30m 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCADm -14
BTCUSDm 8
EURUSDm 0
GBPUSDm 7
USDCHFm -5
EURGBPm -5
CHFJPYm -1
EURAUDm 4
GBPJPYm -1
USDJPYm 0
DE30m 0
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCADm -2K
BTCUSDm 81K
EURUSDm 32
GBPUSDm 745
USDCHFm -473
EURGBPm -390
CHFJPYm -206
EURAUDm 724
GBPJPYm -188
USDJPYm 20
DE30m 321
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +24.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.96 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real20" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 Beat the Market Maker – MQL5 Trading Strategy

Dominate the Market with Precision. Confidence. Consistency.

Step into the market with an edge the pros envy. Beat the Market Maker is a powerful MQL5 trading strategy designed to outsmart traditional liquidity traps and give traders the tools to consistently win—without the stress, noise, or guesswork.

Whether you're a newcomer finding your footing or an experienced trader seeking performance and precision, this strategy brings you:

High Win Rate You Can Count On

Built on smart liquidity detection and market maker behavior, this system filters out noise and hones in on high-probability trades. Our data-driven approach consistently delivers accurate entries and solid exits, with historical backtesting showing win rates exceeding industry standards.

🧩 Ease of Use – Plug, Play, Profit

No coding. No confusion. Simply attach the strategy to your chart and let it do the heavy lifting. The clean, intuitive interface means you focus on trading, not tweaking.

  • Pre-configured for top-performing symbols

  • One-click setup

  • Real-time signal clarity

🔐 Advanced Risk Management – Built In

Stay protected with a system that treats your capital like gold. With smart position sizing, adaptive stop-loss logic, and drawdown protection, this strategy is designed to preserve gains and minimize risk, even in volatile conditions.

  • Dynamic risk settings

  • Equity-based trade controls

  • Loss-recovery logic (optional)

Why Traders Love It
🔹 Perfect for scalping, day trading, or swing setups
🔹 Runs on MetaTrader 4/5 (MQL5) – lightning-fast execution
🔹 Regular updates & lifetime support

Start Trading Smarter Today.
Beat the Market Maker isn’t just a strategy – it’s your trading partner.

🟢 Get it now on the MQL5 Market and take control of your edge.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 10:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 06:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 08:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.14 11:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 20:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 18:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 21:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 18:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 13:29
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol