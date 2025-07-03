SignauxSections
Onyebuchi Joseph Onyebuchi Joseph

Meta Pips Pro v25

Onyebuchi Joseph Onyebuchi Joseph
0 avis
33 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -8%
Exness-Real20
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
109
Bénéfice trades:
55 (50.45%)
Perte trades:
54 (49.54%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.97 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
95.93 USD (534 668 pips)
Perte brute:
-102.97 USD (455 217 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (24.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
24.33 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
81.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
57.27%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.19
Longs trades:
66 (60.55%)
Courts trades:
43 (39.45%)
Facteur de profit:
0.93
Rendement attendu:
-0.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-6.96 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16.78 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.28%
Prévision annuelle:
-3.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.09 USD
Maximal:
36.27 USD (57.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
50.69% (36.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
78.22% (31.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCADm 34
BTCUSDm 27
EURUSDm 26
GBPUSDm 8
USDCHFm 5
EURGBPm 3
CHFJPYm 2
EURAUDm 1
GBPJPYm 1
USDJPYm 1
DE30m 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCADm -14
BTCUSDm 8
EURUSDm 0
GBPUSDm 7
USDCHFm -5
EURGBPm -5
CHFJPYm -1
EURAUDm 4
GBPJPYm -1
USDJPYm 0
DE30m 0
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCADm -2K
BTCUSDm 81K
EURUSDm 32
GBPUSDm 745
USDCHFm -473
EURGBPm -390
CHFJPYm -206
EURAUDm 724
GBPJPYm -188
USDJPYm 20
DE30m 321
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.97 USD
Pire transaction: -13 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +24.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.96 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Aucun avis
