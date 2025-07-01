SegnaliSezioni
David Foo

Strategy 66

David Foo
0 recensioni
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 66 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -10%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
60
Profit Trade:
28 (46.66%)
Loss Trade:
32 (53.33%)
Best Trade:
23.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
303.50 USD (3 750 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-451.81 USD (4 469 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (69.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
69.89 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.18
Attività di trading:
4.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
65.95%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
30 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
30 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.67
Profitto previsto:
-2.47 USD
Profitto medio:
10.84 USD
Perdita media:
-14.12 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-62.08 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-62.08 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-3.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
148.31 USD
Massimale:
148.31 USD (9.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.85% (148.31 USD)
Per equità:
1.10% (15.04 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 34
EURUSD 12
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD 4
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -152
EURUSD 63
AUDUSD -61
NZDUSD 20
USDCHF -29
USDCAD 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -1.2K
EURUSD 911
AUDUSD -499
NZDUSD 205
USDCHF -252
USDCAD 106
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.67 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +69.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -62.08 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.20 × 5
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.22 × 9
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live07
0.29 × 133
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.47 × 482
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 109
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.57 × 63
ICMarkets-Live06
0.58 × 120
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 97
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
MYFX-US01-Live
0.70 × 114
185 più
This signal has been curated out of various strategy parameters that resulted in a win rate above 66.6% in three years of backtesting with tick data. Any strategy and parameter combination that had a win rate less than 66% were excluded from the signal. This should result in a more consistent monthly profit, lower drawdown and an equity curve that is less volatile.

All trades are set at 1% risk of equity, with dynamic profit targets ranging from 0.30% to 1.5% and sometimes higher. No trades are held "overnight" or weekend, so no SWAP are charged on any trades.

Backtesting statistics on tick data between 2022-2024:

Win Rate (%) 76.17%
Loss Rate (%) 23.83%
Average Win 1.09%
Average Loss -1.01%
Average Daily Win 1.40%
Average Daily Loss -0.91%
Maximum Daily Win 9.58%
Maximum Daily Loss -3.13%
Maximum Daily Drawdown -3.16%
Average Daily Drawdown -1.03%
Relative Drawdown -6.12%
Number of trades 642
Average Daily Consecutive Wins 6
Average Daily Consecutive Losses 1
Maximum Daily Consecutive Wins 30
Maximum Daily Consecutive Losses 3
Average Win / Loss Ratio 1.078
Profit Factor (absolute based) 3.25
Profit Factor (percentage based) 3.44
Expectancy (%) 58.25%
Pearson's Coefficent 0.920
Coefficent of Determination (R^2) 0.846
MAR Ratio (based on annualised return over relative drawdown) 40.13


Broker Account Recommendations

While the signal is from a Darwinex account in the UK, other brokers that are suitable for this signal are raw accounts with comissions, with the signal successful on raw broker accounts from IC Markets and Fusion Markets. Using comission-free accounts may not be able to follow this signal profitably as the strategy requires low spread accounts.

Account Size

The minimum account size should be at least USD 5,000, but the ideal starting account size is USD 10,000. Assuming you start with a USD 5,000 account and subscribe to this signal at USD 66 / month, your breakeven for the month would be 1.32%. At USD 10,000 account size, your breakeven for the month is 0.66%, which gives you a better chance to be profitable for the month.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 09:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 16:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.01 16:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.01 06:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 06:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 06:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.01 06:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.01 06:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
