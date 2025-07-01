- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|34
|EURUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-152
|EURUSD
|63
|AUDUSD
|-61
|NZDUSD
|20
|USDCHF
|-29
|USDCAD
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|911
|AUDUSD
|-499
|NZDUSD
|205
|USDCHF
|-252
|USDCAD
|106
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.20 × 5
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.29 × 133
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.47 × 482
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.49 × 109
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.49 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 6
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.57 × 63
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.58 × 120
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.61 × 97
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.63 × 56
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.66 × 289
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 47
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.70 × 114
This signal has been curated out of various strategy parameters that resulted in a win rate above 66.6% in three years of backtesting with tick data. Any strategy and parameter combination that had a win rate less than 66% were excluded from the signal. This should result in a more consistent monthly profit, lower drawdown and an equity curve that is less volatile.
All trades are set at 1% risk of equity, with dynamic profit targets ranging from 0.30% to 1.5% and sometimes higher. No trades are held "overnight" or weekend, so no SWAP are charged on any trades.
Backtesting statistics on tick data between 2022-2024:
|Win Rate (%)
|76.17%
|Loss Rate (%)
|23.83%
|Average Win
|1.09%
|Average Loss
|-1.01%
|Average Daily Win
|1.40%
|Average Daily Loss
|-0.91%
|Maximum Daily Win
|9.58%
|Maximum Daily Loss
|-3.13%
|Maximum Daily Drawdown
|-3.16%
|Average Daily Drawdown
|-1.03%
|Relative Drawdown
|-6.12%
|Number of trades
|642
|Average Daily Consecutive Wins
|6
|Average Daily Consecutive Losses
|1
|Maximum Daily Consecutive Wins
|30
|Maximum Daily Consecutive Losses
|3
|Average Win / Loss Ratio
|1.078
|Profit Factor (absolute based)
|3.25
|Profit Factor (percentage based)
|3.44
|Expectancy (%)
|58.25%
|Pearson's Coefficent
|0.920
|Coefficent of Determination (R^2)
|0.846
|MAR Ratio (based on annualised return over relative drawdown)
|40.13
Broker Account Recommendations
While the signal is from a Darwinex account in the UK, other brokers that are suitable for this signal are raw accounts with comissions, with the signal successful on raw broker accounts from IC Markets and Fusion Markets. Using comission-free accounts may not be able to follow this signal profitably as the strategy requires low spread accounts.
Account Size
The minimum account size should be at least USD 5,000, but the ideal starting account size is USD 10,000. Assuming you start with a USD 5,000 account and subscribe to this signal at USD 66 / month, your breakeven for the month would be 1.32%. At USD 10,000 account size, your breakeven for the month is 0.66%, which gives you a better chance to be profitable for the month.
USD
USD
USD