David Foo

Strategy 66

David Foo
0 avis
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 66 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -10%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
60
Bénéfice trades:
28 (46.66%)
Perte trades:
32 (53.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.67 USD
Pire transaction:
-16.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
303.50 USD (3 750 pips)
Perte brute:
-451.81 USD (4 469 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (69.89 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
69.89 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.18
Activité de trading:
4.21%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
65.95%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
30 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
30 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.67
Rendement attendu:
-2.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.12 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-62.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-62.08 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
148.31 USD
Maximal:
148.31 USD (9.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.85% (148.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.10% (15.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 34
EURUSD 12
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD 4
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -152
EURUSD 63
AUDUSD -61
NZDUSD 20
USDCHF -29
USDCAD 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -1.2K
EURUSD 911
AUDUSD -499
NZDUSD 205
USDCHF -252
USDCAD 106
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.20 × 5
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.22 × 9
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live07
0.29 × 133
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.47 × 482
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 109
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.57 × 63
ICMarkets-Live06
0.58 × 120
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 97
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
MYFX-US01-Live
0.70 × 114
185 plus...
This signal has been curated out of various strategy parameters that resulted in a win rate above 66.6% in three years of backtesting with tick data. Any strategy and parameter combination that had a win rate less than 66% were excluded from the signal. This should result in a more consistent monthly profit, lower drawdown and an equity curve that is less volatile.

All trades are set at 1% risk of equity, with dynamic profit targets ranging from 0.30% to 1.5% and sometimes higher. No trades are held "overnight" or weekend, so no SWAP are charged on any trades.

Backtesting statistics on tick data between 2022-2024:

Win Rate (%) 76.17%
Loss Rate (%) 23.83%
Average Win 1.09%
Average Loss -1.01%
Average Daily Win 1.40%
Average Daily Loss -0.91%
Maximum Daily Win 9.58%
Maximum Daily Loss -3.13%
Maximum Daily Drawdown -3.16%
Average Daily Drawdown -1.03%
Relative Drawdown -6.12%
Number of trades 642
Average Daily Consecutive Wins 6
Average Daily Consecutive Losses 1
Maximum Daily Consecutive Wins 30
Maximum Daily Consecutive Losses 3
Average Win / Loss Ratio 1.078
Profit Factor (absolute based) 3.25
Profit Factor (percentage based) 3.44
Expectancy (%) 58.25%
Pearson's Coefficent 0.920
Coefficent of Determination (R^2) 0.846
MAR Ratio (based on annualised return over relative drawdown) 40.13


Broker Account Recommendations

While the signal is from a Darwinex account in the UK, other brokers that are suitable for this signal are raw accounts with comissions, with the signal successful on raw broker accounts from IC Markets and Fusion Markets. Using comission-free accounts may not be able to follow this signal profitably as the strategy requires low spread accounts.

Account Size

The minimum account size should be at least USD 5,000, but the ideal starting account size is USD 10,000. Assuming you start with a USD 5,000 account and subscribe to this signal at USD 66 / month, your breakeven for the month would be 1.32%. At USD 10,000 account size, your breakeven for the month is 0.66%, which gives you a better chance to be profitable for the month.

