This signal has been curated out of various strategy parameters that resulted in a win rate above 66.6% in three years of backtesting with tick data. Any strategy and parameter combination that had a win rate less than 66% were excluded from the signal. This should result in a more consistent monthly profit, lower drawdown and an equity curve that is less volatile.

All trades are set at 1% risk of equity, with dynamic profit targets ranging from 0.30% to 1.5% and sometimes higher. No trades are held "overnight" or weekend, so no SWAP are charged on any trades.

Backtesting statistics on tick data between 2022-2024:

Win Rate (%) 76.17% Loss Rate (%) 23.83% Average Win 1.09% Average Loss -1.01% Average Daily Win 1.40% Average Daily Loss -0.91% Maximum Daily Win 9.58% Maximum Daily Loss -3.13% Maximum Daily Drawdown -3.16% Average Daily Drawdown -1.03% Relative Drawdown -6.12% Number of trades 642 Average Daily Consecutive Wins 6 Average Daily Consecutive Losses 1 Maximum Daily Consecutive Wins 30 Maximum Daily Consecutive Losses 3 Average Win / Loss Ratio 1.078 Profit Factor (absolute based) 3.25 Profit Factor (percentage based) 3.44 Expectancy (%) 58.25% Pearson's Coefficent 0.920 Coefficent of Determination (R^2) 0.846 MAR Ratio (based on annualised return over relative drawdown) 40.13





Broker Account Recommendations

While the signal is from a Darwinex account in the UK, other brokers that are suitable for this signal are raw accounts with comissions, with the signal successful on raw broker accounts from IC Markets and Fusion Markets. Using comission-free accounts may not be able to follow this signal profitably as the strategy requires low spread accounts.

Account Size

The minimum account size should be at least USD 5,000, but the ideal starting account size is USD 10,000. Assuming you start with a USD 5,000 account and subscribe to this signal at USD 66 / month, your breakeven for the month would be 1.32%. At USD 10,000 account size, your breakeven for the month is 0.66%, which gives you a better chance to be profitable for the month.