Dynamic Breakout FTMO Challenge





Welcome to our live signal which tracks the progress of an FTMO funding challenge, traded 100% algorithmically by our scalping EA Dynamic Breakout - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136139





We're showcasing the prop firm mode which trades conservatively and cleverly manages risk in both directions to ensure the daily drawdown limits of prop firms are not hit. The low risk means growth is slow but steady. This is ideal for any trader aiming to take on these challenges but please manage your own risk and expectations. More active EA modes are available.





Follow our signal for steady, reliable performance. Message us with any questions.