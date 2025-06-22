- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|275
|EURUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|647
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|14K
|EURUSD
|-35
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.02 × 60
Dynamic Breakout FTMO Challenge
Welcome to our live signal which tracks the progress of an FTMO funding challenge, traded 100% algorithmically by our scalping EA Dynamic Breakout - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136139
We're showcasing the prop firm mode which trades conservatively and cleverly manages risk in both directions to ensure the daily drawdown limits of prop firms are not hit. The low risk means growth is slow but steady. This is ideal for any trader aiming to take on these challenges but please manage your own risk and expectations. More active EA modes are available.
Follow our signal for steady, reliable performance. Message us with any questions.
