Ridgestone Capital Ltd

Dynamic Breakout Prop Challenge

Ridgestone Capital Ltd
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
28 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
FTMO-Server
1:30

  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
278
Profit Trade:
267 (96.04%)
Loss Trade:
11 (3.96%)
Best Trade:
13.13 GBP
Worst Trade:
-111.70 GBP
Profitto lordo:
989.92 GBP (24 903 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-488.23 GBP (10 758 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
115 (522.04 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
522.04 GBP (115)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
19.16%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.03%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.12
Long Trade:
145 (52.16%)
Short Trade:
133 (47.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.03
Profitto previsto:
1.80 GBP
Profitto medio:
3.71 GBP
Perdita media:
-44.38 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-395.51 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-395.51 GBP (4)
Crescita mensile:
2.13%
Previsione annuale:
25.85%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.69 GBP
Massimale:
449.54 GBP (4.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.23% (449.61 GBP)
Per equità:
3.07% (322.50 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 275
EURUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 647
EURUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 14K
EURUSD -35
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live
0.02 × 60


Dynamic Breakout FTMO Challenge


Welcome to our live signal which tracks the progress of an FTMO funding challenge, traded 100% algorithmically by our scalping EA Dynamic Breakout - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136139


We're showcasing the prop firm mode which trades conservatively and cleverly manages risk in both directions to ensure the daily drawdown limits of prop firms are not hit. The low risk means growth is slow but steady. This is ideal for any trader aiming to take on these challenges but please manage your own risk and expectations. More active EA modes are available.


Follow our signal for steady, reliable performance. Message us with any questions.

2025.09.22 09:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 15:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 08:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.03% of days out of 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 08:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.02 11:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 13:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.22 12:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 8.61% of days out of the 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.

