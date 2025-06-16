- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
203
Profit Trade:
203 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
9.18 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
218.66 USD (16 863 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
203 (218.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
218.66 USD (203)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.13
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.37%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
203 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.08 USD
Profitto medio:
1.08 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.74%
Previsione annuale:
9.00%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
7.51% (152.70 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|OILCash
|203
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|OILCash
|219
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|OILCash
|17K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.18 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 203
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +218.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Hello investors, our investment portfolio will focus on investing in oil and gold.
-Minimum Deposits= 2000$-5000$ funding 5000$ it save low risk
-$39.00/Month is a 1 year promotional price and I will increase the price in the future.
We have a strategy that aims low, focusing on average profits of 1-3% per month. Consistency will lead to success. The maximum loss is no more than 60% of this portion. Investing is risky. We want all investors to spread the risk well. The goal of this strategy is to survive and make consistent profits. The set target is 3-5 times the capital of the initial investment signal.
Thank you.
-Minimum Deposits= 2000$-5000$ funding 5000$ it save low risk
-$39.00/Month is a 1 year promotional price and I will increase the price in the future.
We have a strategy that aims low, focusing on average profits of 1-3% per month. Consistency will lead to success. The maximum loss is no more than 60% of this portion. Investing is risky. We want all investors to spread the risk well. The goal of this strategy is to survive and make consistent profits. The set target is 3-5 times the capital of the initial investment signal.
Thank you.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
39USD al mese
12%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
34
75%
203
100%
100%
n/a
1.08
USD
USD
8%
1:500