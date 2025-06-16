- Croissance
Trades:
202
Bénéfice trades:
202 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.18 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
217.65 USD (16 763 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
202 (217.65 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
217.65 USD (202)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.13
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.37%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
8 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
202 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
1.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.69%
Prévision annuelle:
8.39%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.51% (152.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|OILCash
|202
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|OILCash
|218
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|OILCash
|17K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.18 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 202
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +217.65 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Hello investors, our investment portfolio will focus on investing in oil and gold.
-Minimum Deposits= 2000$-5000$ funding 5000$ it save low risk
-$39.00/Month is a 1 year promotional price and I will increase the price in the future.
We have a strategy that aims low, focusing on average profits of 1-3% per month. Consistency will lead to success. The maximum loss is no more than 60% of this portion. Investing is risky. We want all investors to spread the risk well. The goal of this strategy is to survive and make consistent profits. The set target is 3-5 times the capital of the initial investment signal.
Thank you.
Aucun avis
