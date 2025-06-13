SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TrendKiller_MT5
Chi Man Suen

TrendKiller_MT5

Chi Man Suen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 073
Profit Trade:
851 (79.31%)
Loss Trade:
222 (20.69%)
Best Trade:
5 244.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-12 795.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
80 410.23 USD (370 917 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-58 722.40 USD (118 273 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
222 (19 157.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19 157.41 USD (222)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
83.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
106.29%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.65
Long Trade:
954 (88.91%)
Short Trade:
119 (11.09%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
20.21 USD
Profitto medio:
94.49 USD
Perdita media:
-264.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
37 (-12 133.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25 999.78 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-14.68%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
37.38 USD
Massimale:
33 442.95 USD (21.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.66% (33 417.29 USD)
Per equità:
26.89% (32 725.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 282
NZDJPY 231
XAUUSD 185
GBPJPY 127
USDCHF 86
GBPCHF 51
AUDJPY 36
AUDCHF 21
XAGUSD 19
EURCHF 11
CHFJPY 11
EURJPY 11
NZDCHF 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -337
NZDJPY 7.4K
XAUUSD 7K
GBPJPY 2.7K
USDCHF 4.4K
GBPCHF 104
AUDJPY 629
AUDCHF 132
XAGUSD -1.2K
EURCHF 15
CHFJPY 765
EURJPY 103
NZDCHF 4
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 45K
NZDJPY 53K
XAUUSD 87K
GBPJPY 39K
USDCHF 12K
GBPCHF 4.6K
AUDJPY 2.6K
AUDCHF 4K
XAGUSD -927
EURCHF 214
CHFJPY 4.8K
EURJPY 1.2K
NZDCHF -6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5 244.02 USD
Worst Trade: -12 795 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 222
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19 157.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12 133.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
0.60 × 1204
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.25 × 71
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.65 × 34
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.74 × 53
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.25 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BCS5-Real
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.19 × 59
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.67 × 30
TickmillUK-Live
3.80 × 5
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.95 × 20
Exness-MT5Real31
4.24 × 21
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.47 × 19
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.65 × 17
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.33 × 99
FBS-Real
6.40 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
6.41 × 70
7 più
Focus on Trend capturing.

Proved in past 11 years, strong profit taking ability.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 08:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.65% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 15:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 16:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.07 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 03:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.07 10:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 05:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.25 05:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 06:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 06:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
