- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 073
Profit Trade:
851 (79.31%)
Loss Trade:
222 (20.69%)
Best Trade:
5 244.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-12 795.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
80 410.23 USD (370 917 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-58 722.40 USD (118 273 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
222 (19 157.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19 157.41 USD (222)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
83.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
106.29%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.65
Long Trade:
954 (88.91%)
Short Trade:
119 (11.09%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
20.21 USD
Profitto medio:
94.49 USD
Perdita media:
-264.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
37 (-12 133.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25 999.78 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-14.68%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
37.38 USD
Massimale:
33 442.95 USD (21.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.66% (33 417.29 USD)
Per equità:
26.89% (32 725.50 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|282
|NZDJPY
|231
|XAUUSD
|185
|GBPJPY
|127
|USDCHF
|86
|GBPCHF
|51
|AUDJPY
|36
|AUDCHF
|21
|XAGUSD
|19
|EURCHF
|11
|CHFJPY
|11
|EURJPY
|11
|NZDCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|-337
|NZDJPY
|7.4K
|XAUUSD
|7K
|GBPJPY
|2.7K
|USDCHF
|4.4K
|GBPCHF
|104
|AUDJPY
|629
|AUDCHF
|132
|XAGUSD
|-1.2K
|EURCHF
|15
|CHFJPY
|765
|EURJPY
|103
|NZDCHF
|4
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|45K
|NZDJPY
|53K
|XAUUSD
|87K
|GBPJPY
|39K
|USDCHF
|12K
|GBPCHF
|4.6K
|AUDJPY
|2.6K
|AUDCHF
|4K
|XAGUSD
|-927
|EURCHF
|214
|CHFJPY
|4.8K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|NZDCHF
|-6
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +5 244.02 USD
Worst Trade: -12 795 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 222
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19 157.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12 133.63 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.60 × 1204
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.25 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.65 × 34
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.74 × 53
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.25 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BCS5-Real
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.19 × 59
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.67 × 30
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.80 × 5
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.95 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|4.24 × 21
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.47 × 19
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.65 × 17
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.33 × 99
|
FBS-Real
|6.40 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.41 × 70
Focus on Trend capturing.
Proved in past 11 years, strong profit taking ability.
Non ci sono recensioni
