Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Dual Edge Pro
Masayuki Sakamoto

Dual Edge Pro

Masayuki Sakamoto
1 recensione
Affidabilità
125 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 433%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
289
Profit Trade:
221 (76.47%)
Loss Trade:
68 (23.53%)
Best Trade:
16.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
705.44 USD (49 893 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-171.22 USD (16 705 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (90.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
121.86 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.43
Attività di trading:
51.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.61%
Ultimo trade:
11 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
21.11
Long Trade:
199 (68.86%)
Short Trade:
90 (31.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.12
Profitto previsto:
1.85 USD
Profitto medio:
3.19 USD
Perdita media:
-2.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-25.31 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25.31 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.64%
Previsione annuale:
44.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
25.31 USD (8.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.13% (25.31 USD)
Per equità:
40.96% (119.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 208
AUDCAD 81
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 326
AUDCAD 208
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 19K
AUDCAD 14K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.96 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +90.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -25.31 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.77 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.02 × 55
RoboForex-ECN
1.40 × 308
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.49 × 90
Hankotrade-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.50 × 4
TitanFX-04
1.86 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.88 × 305
Axi-US06-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
2.33 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.06 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
3.20 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
3.50 × 4
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
3.84 × 135
FBS-Real-3
5.00 × 2
16 più
“Dual Edge Pro” Strategy

Dear Investor,

For years, I have dedicated myself to developing trading strategies that adapt to changing market conditions—ensuring consistent results regardless of whether the market is trending or ranging. My latest strategy, “Dual Edge Pro,” is specifically designed to capture profits in both sideways (range-bound) markets and strong trending environments.

Due to recent changes with my previous broker, my old account is no longer accessible. However, if you wish to continue benefiting from my long-term and proven approach, simply subscribe to the new link below. This new system has been further refined for even greater profitability and stability.

Key Features of the “Dual Edge Pro” Strategy:

  • Adaptability: This strategy automatically adjusts to both range-bound and trending market conditions, ensuring continuous opportunities for profit in any scenario.

  • Risk Management: Every position is managed carefully to protect your capital, prioritizing long-term wealth accumulation over short-term risk.

  • Consistent Results: The approach is not focused on quick riches, but rather on steady growth—compounding gains month after month.

  • Proven Track Record: Backed by years of live trading experience across currencies and stocks, with a focus on NZD and CAD pairs.

I firmly believe that the right strategy, applied consistently, will deliver sustainable success. “Dual Edge Pro” combines the best of both worlds—range trading and trend following—so you never miss an opportunity, no matter what the market is doing.

To stay successful and experience the next evolution in reliable trading, subscribe to the link below and join my community.

Stay connected for more updates and free insights:

https://t.me/fxtopteamsignal

Contact: https://topforexea.net/


Let’s grow your wealth together, one smart trade at a time.


Valutazione media:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.23 03:09 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 13:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 12:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 05:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 06:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 12:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 79 days. This comprises 10.34% of days out of the 764 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Dual Edge Pro
30USD al mese
433%
0
0
USD
291
USD
125
100%
289
76%
52%
4.12
1.85
USD
41%
1:500
