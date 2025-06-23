SinyallerBölümler
Masayuki Sakamoto

Dual Edge Pro

Masayuki Sakamoto
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
125 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 433%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
289
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
221 (76.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
68 (23.53%)
En iyi işlem:
16.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.33 USD
Brüt kâr:
705.44 USD (49 893 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-171.22 USD (16 705 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
27 (90.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
121.86 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.43
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.85%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.61%
En son işlem:
11 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
21.11
Alış işlemleri:
199 (68.86%)
Satış işlemleri:
90 (31.14%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.12
Beklenen getiri:
1.85 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-25.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-25.31 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
3.64%
Yıllık tahmin:
44.13%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
25.31 USD (8.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.13% (25.31 USD)
Varlığa göre:
40.96% (119.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 208
AUDCAD 81
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 326
AUDCAD 208
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 19K
AUDCAD 14K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +90.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -25.31 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.77 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.02 × 55
RoboForex-ECN
1.40 × 308
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.49 × 90
Hankotrade-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.50 × 4
TitanFX-04
1.86 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.88 × 305
Axi-US06-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
2.33 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.06 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
3.20 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
3.50 × 4
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
3.84 × 135
FBS-Real-3
5.00 × 2
16 daha fazla...
“Dual Edge Pro” Strategy

Dear Investor,

For years, I have dedicated myself to developing trading strategies that adapt to changing market conditions—ensuring consistent results regardless of whether the market is trending or ranging. My latest strategy, “Dual Edge Pro,” is specifically designed to capture profits in both sideways (range-bound) markets and strong trending environments.

Due to recent changes with my previous broker, my old account is no longer accessible. However, if you wish to continue benefiting from my long-term and proven approach, simply subscribe to the new link below. This new system has been further refined for even greater profitability and stability.

Key Features of the “Dual Edge Pro” Strategy:

  • Adaptability: This strategy automatically adjusts to both range-bound and trending market conditions, ensuring continuous opportunities for profit in any scenario.

  • Risk Management: Every position is managed carefully to protect your capital, prioritizing long-term wealth accumulation over short-term risk.

  • Consistent Results: The approach is not focused on quick riches, but rather on steady growth—compounding gains month after month.

  • Proven Track Record: Backed by years of live trading experience across currencies and stocks, with a focus on NZD and CAD pairs.

I firmly believe that the right strategy, applied consistently, will deliver sustainable success. “Dual Edge Pro” combines the best of both worlds—range trading and trend following—so you never miss an opportunity, no matter what the market is doing.

To stay successful and experience the next evolution in reliable trading, subscribe to the link below and join my community.

Stay connected for more updates and free insights:

https://t.me/fxtopteamsignal

Contact: https://topforexea.net/


Let’s grow your wealth together, one smart trade at a time.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.23 03:09 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 13:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 12:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 05:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 06:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 12:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 79 days. This comprises 10.34% of days out of the 764 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
