|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|208
|AUDCAD
|81
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NZDCAD
|326
|AUDCAD
|208
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NZDCAD
|19K
|AUDCAD
|14K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.39 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.77 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.02 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.40 × 308
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.49 × 90
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.50 × 4
|
TitanFX-04
|1.86 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.88 × 305
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|2.33 × 3
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|2.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|3.06 × 17
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|3.20 × 5
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.50 × 4
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|3.84 × 135
|
FBS-Real-3
|5.00 × 2
“Dual Edge Pro” Strategy
Dear Investor,
For years, I have dedicated myself to developing trading strategies that adapt to changing market conditions—ensuring consistent results regardless of whether the market is trending or ranging. My latest strategy, “Dual Edge Pro,” is specifically designed to capture profits in both sideways (range-bound) markets and strong trending environments.
Due to recent changes with my previous broker, my old account is no longer accessible. However, if you wish to continue benefiting from my long-term and proven approach, simply subscribe to the new link below. This new system has been further refined for even greater profitability and stability.
Key Features of the “Dual Edge Pro” Strategy:
-
Adaptability: This strategy automatically adjusts to both range-bound and trending market conditions, ensuring continuous opportunities for profit in any scenario.
-
Risk Management: Every position is managed carefully to protect your capital, prioritizing long-term wealth accumulation over short-term risk.
-
Consistent Results: The approach is not focused on quick riches, but rather on steady growth—compounding gains month after month.
-
Proven Track Record: Backed by years of live trading experience across currencies and stocks, with a focus on NZD and CAD pairs.
I firmly believe that the right strategy, applied consistently, will deliver sustainable success. “Dual Edge Pro” combines the best of both worlds—range trading and trend following—so you never miss an opportunity, no matter what the market is doing.
To stay successful and experience the next evolution in reliable trading, subscribe to the link below and join my community.
Stay connected for more updates and free insights:
Contact: https://topforexea.net/
Let’s grow your wealth together, one smart trade at a time.
