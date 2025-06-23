SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Dual Edge Pro
Masayuki Sakamoto

Dual Edge Pro

Masayuki Sakamoto
1 avis
Fiabilité
125 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 433%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
289
Bénéfice trades:
221 (76.47%)
Perte trades:
68 (23.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
16.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
705.44 USD (49 893 pips)
Perte brute:
-171.22 USD (16 705 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (90.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
121.86 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.43
Activité de trading:
51.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.61%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
21.11
Longs trades:
199 (68.86%)
Courts trades:
90 (31.14%)
Facteur de profit:
4.12
Rendement attendu:
1.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.52 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-25.31 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-25.31 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.64%
Prévision annuelle:
44.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.31 USD (8.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.13% (25.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
40.96% (119.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 208
AUDCAD 81
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 326
AUDCAD 208
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 19K
AUDCAD 14K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +16.96 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +90.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -25.31 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.77 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.02 × 55
RoboForex-ECN
1.40 × 308
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.49 × 90
Hankotrade-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.50 × 4
TitanFX-04
1.86 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.88 × 305
Axi-US06-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
2.33 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.06 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
3.20 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
3.50 × 4
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
3.84 × 135
FBS-Real-3
5.00 × 2
16 plus...
“Dual Edge Pro” Strategy

Dear Investor,

For years, I have dedicated myself to developing trading strategies that adapt to changing market conditions—ensuring consistent results regardless of whether the market is trending or ranging. My latest strategy, “Dual Edge Pro,” is specifically designed to capture profits in both sideways (range-bound) markets and strong trending environments.

Due to recent changes with my previous broker, my old account is no longer accessible. However, if you wish to continue benefiting from my long-term and proven approach, simply subscribe to the new link below. This new system has been further refined for even greater profitability and stability.

Key Features of the “Dual Edge Pro” Strategy:

  • Adaptability: This strategy automatically adjusts to both range-bound and trending market conditions, ensuring continuous opportunities for profit in any scenario.

  • Risk Management: Every position is managed carefully to protect your capital, prioritizing long-term wealth accumulation over short-term risk.

  • Consistent Results: The approach is not focused on quick riches, but rather on steady growth—compounding gains month after month.

  • Proven Track Record: Backed by years of live trading experience across currencies and stocks, with a focus on NZD and CAD pairs.

I firmly believe that the right strategy, applied consistently, will deliver sustainable success. “Dual Edge Pro” combines the best of both worlds—range trading and trend following—so you never miss an opportunity, no matter what the market is doing.

To stay successful and experience the next evolution in reliable trading, subscribe to the link below and join my community.

Stay connected for more updates and free insights:

https://t.me/fxtopteamsignal

Contact: https://topforexea.net/


Let’s grow your wealth together, one smart trade at a time.


Note moyenne:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.23 03:09 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 13:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 12:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 05:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 06:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 12:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 79 days. This comprises 10.34% of days out of the 764 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
