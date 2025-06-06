- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
6 983
Profit Trade:
5 313 (76.08%)
Loss Trade:
1 670 (23.92%)
Best Trade:
423.78 AUD
Worst Trade:
-306.65 AUD
Profitto lordo:
26 676.72 AUD (1 468 279 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 759.03 AUD (622 329 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (52.80 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
504.48 AUD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
94.81%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.00%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.13
Long Trade:
3 472 (49.72%)
Short Trade:
3 511 (50.28%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.69
Profitto previsto:
1.56 AUD
Profitto medio:
5.02 AUD
Perdita media:
-9.44 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-1 521.30 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 521.30 AUD (21)
Crescita mensile:
1.94%
Previsione annuale:
25.38%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
586.29 AUD
Massimale:
1 530.34 AUD (22.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
61.46% (664.94 AUD)
Per equità:
27.82% (1 506.51 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|1727
|EURUSD
|1705
|AUDNZD
|1699
|AUDCAD
|1105
|AUDUSD
|586
|GBPUSD
|84
|EURNZD
|37
|EURGBP
|19
|USDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|2.8K
|AUDNZD
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|984
|GBPUSD
|-634
|EURNZD
|58
|EURGBP
|51
|USDJPY
|-32
|USDCAD
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|55K
|EURUSD
|59K
|AUDNZD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|57K
|AUDUSD
|19K
|GBPUSD
|-14K
|EURNZD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|-79
|USDJPY
|-313
|USDCAD
|95
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +423.78 AUD
Worst Trade: -307 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 21
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +52.80 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 521.30 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.36 × 2409
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.59 × 417
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.02 × 61
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.12 × 25
|
GMI3-Real
|1.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 216
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.20 × 459
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.31 × 431
|
OxSecurities-Live
|2.70 × 369
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.94 × 1318
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.00 × 5
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.80 × 5
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|5.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.60 × 5
|
DerivSVG-Server
|6.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|6.71 × 164
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|6.81 × 58
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.05 × 346
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|7.22 × 294
|
PUPrime-Live
|7.75 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|7.82 × 22
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|8.90 × 20
Hello, welcome to TTM signal
- 99% automated trading with manaul order management
- Carefully selected entry point, only the safest entry would be entered, safe for the last 5 years
- Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
- Target 3%-5% per Month or 100-150% per Year
- Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%
- Recommended leverage 1:500
- Min deposit USD$3500
- Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month
Non ci sono recensioni
