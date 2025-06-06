SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TTM Stable Swing 864
Chi Hang Lee

TTM Stable Swing 864

Chi Hang Lee
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
211 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 1 629%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 983
Profit Trade:
5 313 (76.08%)
Loss Trade:
1 670 (23.92%)
Best Trade:
423.78 AUD
Worst Trade:
-306.65 AUD
Profitto lordo:
26 676.72 AUD (1 468 279 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 759.03 AUD (622 329 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (52.80 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
504.48 AUD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
94.81%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.00%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.13
Long Trade:
3 472 (49.72%)
Short Trade:
3 511 (50.28%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.69
Profitto previsto:
1.56 AUD
Profitto medio:
5.02 AUD
Perdita media:
-9.44 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-1 521.30 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 521.30 AUD (21)
Crescita mensile:
1.94%
Previsione annuale:
25.38%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
586.29 AUD
Massimale:
1 530.34 AUD (22.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
61.46% (664.94 AUD)
Per equità:
27.82% (1 506.51 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 1727
EURUSD 1705
AUDNZD 1699
AUDCAD 1105
AUDUSD 586
GBPUSD 84
EURNZD 37
EURGBP 19
USDJPY 4
USDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 2.4K
EURUSD 2.8K
AUDNZD 1.3K
AUDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD 984
GBPUSD -634
EURNZD 58
EURGBP 51
USDJPY -32
USDCAD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 55K
EURUSD 59K
AUDNZD 14K
AUDCAD 57K
AUDUSD 19K
GBPUSD -14K
EURNZD 1.1K
EURGBP -79
USDJPY -313
USDCAD 95
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +423.78 AUD
Worst Trade: -307 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 21
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +52.80 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 521.30 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.36 × 2409
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.59 × 417
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.02 × 61
JunoMarkets-Server
1.12 × 25
GMI3-Real
1.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.33 × 216
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.20 × 459
Exness-MT5Real5
2.31 × 431
OxSecurities-Live
2.70 × 369
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
3.94 × 1318
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.00 × 5
VantageFX-Live
4.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
4.80 × 5
EightcapGlobal-Live
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.60 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
6.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
6.71 × 164
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.81 × 58
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.05 × 346
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
7.22 × 294
PUPrime-Live
7.75 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
7.82 × 22
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
8.90 × 20
5 più
Hello, welcome to TTM signal

  • 99% automated trading with manaul order management
  • Carefully selected entry point, only the safest entry would be entered, safe for the last 5 years
  • Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
  • Target 3%-5% per Month or 100-150% per Year
  • Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%

  • Recommended leverage 1:500
  • Min deposit USD$3500
  • Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.06 08:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.