Ayoze Davila Medina

TRADINGDAYPRO

Ayoze Davila Medina
0 recensioni
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -8%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
307
Profit Trade:
215 (70.03%)
Loss Trade:
92 (29.97%)
Best Trade:
13.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-27.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
341.97 USD (191 472 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-449.84 USD (113 681 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (18.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
27.65 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
18.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.99%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.89
Long Trade:
174 (56.68%)
Short Trade:
133 (43.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.76
Profitto previsto:
-0.35 USD
Profitto medio:
1.59 USD
Perdita media:
-4.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-82.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-82.46 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-0.29%
Previsione annuale:
-5.66%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
111.27 USD
Massimale:
120.97 USD (9.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.93% (121.04 USD)
Per equità:
2.46% (36.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GER40 27
EURUSD 26
US100 23
EURJPY 20
GBPCAD 20
GBPUSD 19
GBPAUD 17
NZDJPY 15
CADCHF 11
EURAUD 11
NZDCAD 11
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
US500 8
XAUUSD 8
AUDUSD 7
GBPJPY 7
USOIL+ 6
NZDUSD 5
USDCHF 5
USDCAD 5
GBPCHF 5
EURGBP 5
CADJPY 4
EURCAD 3
US30 3
AUDNZD 2
EURCHF 2
Tesla 1
AUDCAD 1
UK100 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GER40 29
EURUSD -22
US100 19
EURJPY 13
GBPCAD 17
GBPUSD -22
GBPAUD -9
NZDJPY -17
CADCHF -12
EURAUD -21
NZDCAD -19
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY -9
AUDJPY -9
US500 -3
XAUUSD -24
AUDUSD -9
GBPJPY -3
USOIL+ -9
NZDUSD 2
USDCHF -3
USDCAD -2
GBPCHF -2
EURGBP -4
CADJPY -3
EURCAD 17
US30 -4
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF -3
Tesla -5
AUDCAD -1
UK100 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GER40 78K
EURUSD -1.8K
US100 22K
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPCAD 910
GBPUSD -108
GBPAUD -796
NZDJPY -470
CADCHF -384
EURAUD -15
NZDCAD -735
CHFJPY 104
USDJPY 39
AUDJPY -682
US500 -4.2K
XAUUSD -2.3K
AUDUSD 7
GBPJPY -159
USOIL+ -88
NZDUSD 111
USDCHF -78
USDCAD 78
GBPCHF -16
EURGBP -98
CADJPY -257
EURCAD 739
US30 -13K
AUDNZD 80
EURCHF -91
Tesla -389
AUDCAD -59
UK100 -404
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.35 USD
Worst Trade: -28 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -82.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HantecMarkets-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

DooTechnology-Live
0.13 × 540
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.41 × 80
Why Choose Hantec Markets?

🔒 Regulated broker under FCA (UK) and other global authorities
Fast execution, perfect for intraday and scalping strategies
💰 Tight spreads across Forex, indices, and commodities
📱 Fully compatible with MT4 / MT5 platforms
🔧 No restrictions on EAs, trade copiers, or advanced systems
🛠️ Multilingual professional support, including English and Spanish

🚀 Special Benefit for Our Followers

When you sign up using our referral link, your account will be directly connected to our optimized signal environment – fully compatible with Duplikium, MQL5, Telegram Copier, or our custom trade copier.

🔗 👉 Open an account with Hantec Markets using our referral link

⚠️ Make sure to use this exact link to ensure proper account linkage and full copier support from our team.

📥 How to Get Started

  1. Register using the referral link above

  2. Verify your identity and fund your trading account

  3. Request access to our signals or activate the copier

  4. Download the Hantec Social App:
    📲 For Android >>
    📲 For iPhone >>

  5. Enjoy real-time mirrored trading

🧠 If you need help with account setup, funding, or signal activation, contact us directly and we’ll guide you step by step.



🎯 Service Name: TradingDayPro

🔎 Trading Style: Intraday
📊 Instruments Traded: Forex majors, Indices (US100, GER40), Crude Oil (USOIL)
🧠 Strategy Overview:

Structured around support/resistance levels, institutional order flow, price action confirmation, and breakout/pullback dynamics. Designed for high-probability setups with clear SL/TP and robust risk control.

🔐 Risk Management:
Each position risks 0.5% to 1% of capital max. No martingale, no grid systems. All trades include SL and TP.

Historical Drawdown: < 2%

📈 Performance Metrics:
✔️ Win Rate: 70%+
✔️ Profit Factor: >2.5
✔️ Average RR Ratio: 1:2 or better

Frequency:
2–5 trades per day, depending on market conditions. All trades are real-time, fully replicable on live or demo accounts.

🌍 Why Follow This Signal?

  • Cloud-based copier (MT4/MT5/cTrader)

  • Verified and tracked trading history

  • Clean execution, institutional-grade discipline

  • Fast support via Telegram


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 18:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 12:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 19:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.12 09:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.06 08:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 17:13
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.05 17:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 17:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
