Ayoze Davila Medina

TRADINGDAYPRO

Ayoze Davila Medina
0 inceleme
16 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -8%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
307
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
215 (70.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
92 (29.97%)
En iyi işlem:
13.35 USD
En kötü işlem:
-27.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
341.97 USD (191 472 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-449.84 USD (113 681 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (18.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
27.65 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
18.41%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.99%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.89
Alış işlemleri:
174 (56.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
133 (43.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.76
Beklenen getiri:
-0.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.59 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-82.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-82.46 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.29%
Yıllık tahmin:
-5.66%
Algo alım-satım:
71%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
111.27 USD
Maksimum:
120.97 USD (9.84%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.93% (121.04 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.46% (36.34 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GER40 27
EURUSD 26
US100 23
EURJPY 20
GBPCAD 20
GBPUSD 19
GBPAUD 17
NZDJPY 15
CADCHF 11
EURAUD 11
NZDCAD 11
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
US500 8
XAUUSD 8
AUDUSD 7
GBPJPY 7
USOIL+ 6
NZDUSD 5
USDCHF 5
USDCAD 5
GBPCHF 5
EURGBP 5
CADJPY 4
EURCAD 3
US30 3
AUDNZD 2
EURCHF 2
Tesla 1
AUDCAD 1
UK100 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GER40 29
EURUSD -22
US100 19
EURJPY 13
GBPCAD 17
GBPUSD -22
GBPAUD -9
NZDJPY -17
CADCHF -12
EURAUD -21
NZDCAD -19
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY -9
AUDJPY -9
US500 -3
XAUUSD -24
AUDUSD -9
GBPJPY -3
USOIL+ -9
NZDUSD 2
USDCHF -3
USDCAD -2
GBPCHF -2
EURGBP -4
CADJPY -3
EURCAD 17
US30 -4
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF -3
Tesla -5
AUDCAD -1
UK100 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GER40 78K
EURUSD -1.8K
US100 22K
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPCAD 910
GBPUSD -108
GBPAUD -796
NZDJPY -470
CADCHF -384
EURAUD -15
NZDCAD -735
CHFJPY 104
USDJPY 39
AUDJPY -682
US500 -4.2K
XAUUSD -2.3K
AUDUSD 7
GBPJPY -159
USOIL+ -88
NZDUSD 111
USDCHF -78
USDCAD 78
GBPCHF -16
EURGBP -98
CADJPY -257
EURCAD 739
US30 -13K
AUDNZD 80
EURCHF -91
Tesla -389
AUDCAD -59
UK100 -404
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.35 USD
En kötü işlem: -28 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -82.46 USD

İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 18:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 12:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 19:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.12 09:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.06 08:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 17:13
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.05 17:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 17:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
