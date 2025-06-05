SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / TRADINGDAYPRO
Ayoze Davila Medina

TRADINGDAYPRO

Ayoze Davila Medina
0 avis
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -8%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
307
Bénéfice trades:
215 (70.03%)
Perte trades:
92 (29.97%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-27.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
341.97 USD (191 472 pips)
Perte brute:
-449.84 USD (113 681 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (18.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
27.65 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
18.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.99%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.89
Longs trades:
174 (56.68%)
Courts trades:
133 (43.32%)
Facteur de profit:
0.76
Rendement attendu:
-0.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.89 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-82.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-82.46 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.29%
Prévision annuelle:
-5.66%
Algo trading:
71%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
111.27 USD
Maximal:
120.97 USD (9.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.93% (121.04 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.46% (36.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GER40 27
EURUSD 26
US100 23
EURJPY 20
GBPCAD 20
GBPUSD 19
GBPAUD 17
NZDJPY 15
CADCHF 11
EURAUD 11
NZDCAD 11
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
US500 8
XAUUSD 8
AUDUSD 7
GBPJPY 7
USOIL+ 6
NZDUSD 5
USDCHF 5
USDCAD 5
GBPCHF 5
EURGBP 5
CADJPY 4
EURCAD 3
US30 3
AUDNZD 2
EURCHF 2
Tesla 1
AUDCAD 1
UK100 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GER40 29
EURUSD -22
US100 19
EURJPY 13
GBPCAD 17
GBPUSD -22
GBPAUD -9
NZDJPY -17
CADCHF -12
EURAUD -21
NZDCAD -19
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY -9
AUDJPY -9
US500 -3
XAUUSD -24
AUDUSD -9
GBPJPY -3
USOIL+ -9
NZDUSD 2
USDCHF -3
USDCAD -2
GBPCHF -2
EURGBP -4
CADJPY -3
EURCAD 17
US30 -4
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF -3
Tesla -5
AUDCAD -1
UK100 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GER40 78K
EURUSD -1.8K
US100 22K
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPCAD 910
GBPUSD -108
GBPAUD -796
NZDJPY -470
CADCHF -384
EURAUD -15
NZDCAD -735
CHFJPY 104
USDJPY 39
AUDJPY -682
US500 -4.2K
XAUUSD -2.3K
AUDUSD 7
GBPJPY -159
USOIL+ -88
NZDUSD 111
USDCHF -78
USDCAD 78
GBPCHF -16
EURGBP -98
CADJPY -257
EURCAD 739
US30 -13K
AUDNZD 80
EURCHF -91
Tesla -389
AUDCAD -59
UK100 -404
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.35 USD
Pire transaction: -28 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +18.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -82.46 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HantecMarkets-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

DooTechnology-Live
0.13 × 540
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.41 × 80
Why Choose Hantec Markets?

🔒 Regulated broker under FCA (UK) and other global authorities
Fast execution, perfect for intraday and scalping strategies
💰 Tight spreads across Forex, indices, and commodities
📱 Fully compatible with MT4 / MT5 platforms
🔧 No restrictions on EAs, trade copiers, or advanced systems
🛠️ Multilingual professional support, including English and Spanish

🚀 Special Benefit for Our Followers

When you sign up using our referral link, your account will be directly connected to our optimized signal environment – fully compatible with Duplikium, MQL5, Telegram Copier, or our custom trade copier.

🔗 👉 Open an account with Hantec Markets using our referral link

⚠️ Make sure to use this exact link to ensure proper account linkage and full copier support from our team.

📥 How to Get Started

  1. Register using the referral link above

  2. Verify your identity and fund your trading account

  3. Request access to our signals or activate the copier

  4. Download the Hantec Social App:
    📲 For Android >>
    📲 For iPhone >>

  5. Enjoy real-time mirrored trading

🧠 If you need help with account setup, funding, or signal activation, contact us directly and we’ll guide you step by step.



🎯 Service Name: TradingDayPro

🔎 Trading Style: Intraday
📊 Instruments Traded: Forex majors, Indices (US100, GER40), Crude Oil (USOIL)
🧠 Strategy Overview:

Structured around support/resistance levels, institutional order flow, price action confirmation, and breakout/pullback dynamics. Designed for high-probability setups with clear SL/TP and robust risk control.

🔐 Risk Management:
Each position risks 0.5% to 1% of capital max. No martingale, no grid systems. All trades include SL and TP.

Historical Drawdown: < 2%

📈 Performance Metrics:
✔️ Win Rate: 70%+
✔️ Profit Factor: >2.5
✔️ Average RR Ratio: 1:2 or better

Frequency:
2–5 trades per day, depending on market conditions. All trades are real-time, fully replicable on live or demo accounts.

🌍 Why Follow This Signal?

  • Cloud-based copier (MT4/MT5/cTrader)

  • Verified and tracked trading history

  • Clean execution, institutional-grade discipline

  • Fast support via Telegram


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 18:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 12:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 19:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.12 09:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.06 08:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 17:13
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.05 17:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 17:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
