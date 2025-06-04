- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
365
Profit Trade:
306 (83.83%)
Loss Trade:
59 (16.16%)
Best Trade:
21.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
492.38 USD (42 466 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-232.45 USD (20 733 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (23.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.96 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
97.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
69.91%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
7.58
Long Trade:
200 (54.79%)
Short Trade:
165 (45.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.12
Profitto previsto:
0.71 USD
Profitto medio:
1.61 USD
Perdita media:
-3.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-12.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-34.28 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
9.65%
Previsione annuale:
117.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.06 USD
Massimale:
34.31 USD (5.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.42% (34.40 USD)
Per equità:
36.78% (219.20 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|120
|AUDUSD
|86
|NZDCAD
|63
|AUDCAD
|63
|EURGBP
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPAUD
|90
|AUDUSD
|66
|NZDCAD
|34
|AUDCAD
|42
|EURGBP
|28
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPAUD
|6.3K
|AUDUSD
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|AUDCAD
|3.5K
|EURGBP
|2.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.22 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.21 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.29 × 7
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.50 × 164
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.60 × 15
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.83 × 18
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.88 × 111
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.14 × 21
|
StriforSVG-Live
|1.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.27 × 580
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.30 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.49 × 2374
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.56 × 25
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|2.00 × 6
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.16 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.28 × 18
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.33 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|2.42 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.46 × 26
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.71 × 48
39 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
The live signal for Steady Edge.
Do to the account size and minimum lot requirements, the risk per trade on this account is much higher than I would recommend. Generally, I would recommend risking 0.1% or 0.05% per trade. For a $10,000 account, that is $10 or $5, respectively.
Purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139844
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
250USD al mese
52%
0
0
USD
USD
760
USD
USD
17
100%
365
83%
98%
2.11
0.71
USD
USD
37%
1:100