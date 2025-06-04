SegnaliSezioni
Jean-luc Lazet

Steady Edge

Jean-luc Lazet
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 250 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 52%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
365
Profit Trade:
306 (83.83%)
Loss Trade:
59 (16.16%)
Best Trade:
21.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
492.38 USD (42 466 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-232.45 USD (20 733 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (23.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.96 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
97.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
69.91%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
7.58
Long Trade:
200 (54.79%)
Short Trade:
165 (45.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.12
Profitto previsto:
0.71 USD
Profitto medio:
1.61 USD
Perdita media:
-3.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-12.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-34.28 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
9.65%
Previsione annuale:
117.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.06 USD
Massimale:
34.31 USD (5.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.42% (34.40 USD)
Per equità:
36.78% (219.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPAUD 120
AUDUSD 86
NZDCAD 63
AUDCAD 63
EURGBP 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPAUD 90
AUDUSD 66
NZDCAD 34
AUDCAD 42
EURGBP 28
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPAUD 6.3K
AUDUSD 6.5K
NZDCAD 2.9K
AUDCAD 3.5K
EURGBP 2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.22 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.21 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 6
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.29 × 7
Darwinex-Live
0.50 × 164
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.60 × 15
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.83 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.88 × 111
Exness-MT5Real5
1.14 × 21
StriforSVG-Live
1.17 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.27 × 580
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.30 × 10
Tickmill-Live
1.49 × 2374
VTMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.56 × 25
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
2.00 × 6
DooTechnology-Live
2.16 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.28 × 18
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.33 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
2.42 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.46 × 26
Coinexx-Live
2.71 × 48
39 più
The live signal for Steady Edge.

Do to the account size and minimum lot requirements, the risk per trade on this account is much higher than I would recommend. Generally, I would recommend risking 0.1% or 0.05% per trade. For a $10,000 account, that is $10 or $5, respectively. 

Purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139844


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Steady Edge
250USD al mese
52%
0
0
USD
760
USD
17
100%
365
83%
98%
2.11
0.71
USD
37%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.