SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TrendCatcher II
Yaqoub Yousef

TrendCatcher II

Yaqoub Yousef
1 recensione
Affidabilità
36 settimane
2 / 14K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 235%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13 305
Profit Trade:
13 122 (98.62%)
Loss Trade:
183 (1.38%)
Best Trade:
549.95 AUD
Worst Trade:
-2 910.05 AUD
Profitto lordo:
28 257.66 AUD (10 871 747 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 469.81 AUD (1 463 621 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 291.52 AUD (106)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
96.72%
Massimo carico di deposito:
122.01%
Ultimo trade:
29 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
57
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.91
Long Trade:
8 111 (60.96%)
Short Trade:
5 194 (39.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.72
Profitto previsto:
0.89 AUD
Profitto medio:
2.15 AUD
Perdita media:
-90.00 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12 910.24 AUD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-21.08%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 AUD
Massimale:
12 912.72 AUD (53.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.51% (12 912.91 AUD)
Per equità:
60.94% (18 363.56 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4686
XAUUSD 2628
BTCUSD 211
USTEC 14
US30 10
XTIUSD 2
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -2.4K
BTCUSD 3K
USTEC -26
US30 -10
XTIUSD 57
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 211K
XAUUSD -22K
BTCUSD 9.2M
USTEC -54K
US30 -83K
XTIUSD 98
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +549.95 AUD
Worst Trade: -2 910 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 106
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +484.39 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.36 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.66 × 244
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.68 × 3828
FusionMarkets-Live
1.39 × 127
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 273
JunoMarkets-Server
1.80 × 15
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.97 × 87
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageFX-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.50 × 2
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
4.67 × 9
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
5.74 × 179
XMTrading-MT5 3
6.01 × 74
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
6.50 × 209
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.56 × 36
5 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

📊 About This Signal

This trading signal is powered by a sophisticated algorithmic trading robot designed to execute trades based on advanced strategies and real-time market analysis. It continuously monitors price action, volatility, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups.

🧠 What Makes This Strategy Unique

Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on tight stop-losses—which are often triggered during normal price fluctuations—this strategy uses a more adaptive and flexible approach:

  • ❌ Trades are not closed immediately when the market moves temporarily against the position.

  • ✅ The system waits for confirmation signals and price corrections before exiting trades.

  • ✅ This allows the strategy to benefit from market volatility without suffering unnecessary early losses.

🔑 Key Principle: Patience is central. This is not a scalping system—it’s designed for consistent long-term profitability, not short-term gambling.

👤 Manual Intervention & Discretionary Trading

While the strategy is primarily algorithmic, I occasionally execute manual discretionary trades based on my personal technical analysis, especially when I identify strong opportunities outside the system’s standard rules.

  • These manual trades may involve other currency pairs or assets not listed as part of the core strategy.

  • For example, I sometimes trade Bitcoin (BTC/USD) when I see a clear trading setup supported by technical or price-action signals.

This hybrid approach allows me to remain flexible and take advantage of opportunities that may not fit strict algorithmic criteria.

💱 Markets Traded

The system mainly focuses on high-liquidity and trend-friendly instruments:

  • Gold (XAU/USD)

  • Australian Dollar vs US Dollar (AUD/USD)

  • Euro vs US Dollar (EUR/USD)

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) (added based on discretionary opportunities)

These markets were selected for their predictable behavior, deep liquidity, and technical clarity, making them ideal for both algorithmic and manual strategies.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommended Value
Broker IC Markets
Account Type Standard Account (No Swap preferred)
Leverage 1:30


📌 These settings are optimized for stable execution and effective risk management under regulated conditions.

⚠️ Important: Capital & Risk Management

The system is calibrated to read the available balance in my trading account. If your account has a different balance, lot sizes won’t scale proportionally, leading to performance or risk mismatches.

💡 Example:
If the master account has $10,000, and you copy the signal using $3,000 or $20,000, the system will still manage trades as if operating on $10,000—possibly resulting in overexposure or underutilization on your side.

Recommendation:
To ensure synced performance and balanced risk, match your starting balance to the one shown in my signal account at the time you subscribe.

Why Choose This Signal?

  • ✔️ 100% Algorithmic Core Strategy

  • ✔️ Real-Time Data-Driven Analysis

  • ✔️ Flexible Manual Trading for Extra Opportunities

  • ✔️ Intelligent Risk Management

  • ✔️ Designed for Long-Term Growth

  • ✔️ No Emotional or Overreactive Trading

🚀 Ready to Start?

Join a smarter, more adaptable way to trade—powered by data, refined algorithms, and the eye of an experienced trader.
Subscribe now and take your first step toward consistent, long-term trading success.




Valutazione media:
quiksilver28
191
quiksilver28 2025.08.05 15:29  (modificato 2025.08.05 15:31) 
 

Happy with this signal. !!!

2025.09.24 22:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 21:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 20:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 16:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 10:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 09:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 22:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 13:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 19:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 18:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 00:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 23:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 19:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TrendCatcher II
30USD al mese
235%
2
14K
USD
19K
AUD
36
89%
13 305
98%
97%
1.71
0.89
AUD
61%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.