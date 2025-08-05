- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|5752
|EURUSD
|4686
|XAUUSD
|2628
|BTCUSD
|211
|USTEC
|14
|US30
|10
|XTIUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-2.4K
|BTCUSD
|3K
|USTEC
|-26
|US30
|-10
|XTIUSD
|57
|USDJPY
|-36
|GBPUSD
|7
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD
|191K
|EURUSD
|211K
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|BTCUSD
|9.2M
|USTEC
|-54K
|US30
|-83K
|XTIUSD
|98
|USDJPY
|-900
|GBPUSD
|38
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.66 × 244
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.68 × 3828
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.39 × 127
|
GMI3-Real
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.77 × 273
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.80 × 15
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|3.97 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.50 × 2
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|4.67 × 9
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.67 × 6
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|5.74 × 179
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|6.01 × 74
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|6.50 × 209
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|6.56 × 36
📊 About This Signal
This trading signal is powered by a sophisticated algorithmic trading robot designed to execute trades based on advanced strategies and real-time market analysis. It continuously monitors price action, volatility, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups.
🧠 What Makes This Strategy Unique
Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on tight stop-losses—which are often triggered during normal price fluctuations—this strategy uses a more adaptive and flexible approach:
-
❌ Trades are not closed immediately when the market moves temporarily against the position.
-
✅ The system waits for confirmation signals and price corrections before exiting trades.
-
✅ This allows the strategy to benefit from market volatility without suffering unnecessary early losses.
🔑 Key Principle: Patience is central. This is not a scalping system—it’s designed for consistent long-term profitability, not short-term gambling.
👤 Manual Intervention & Discretionary Trading
While the strategy is primarily algorithmic, I occasionally execute manual discretionary trades based on my personal technical analysis, especially when I identify strong opportunities outside the system’s standard rules.
-
These manual trades may involve other currency pairs or assets not listed as part of the core strategy.
-
For example, I sometimes trade Bitcoin (BTC/USD) when I see a clear trading setup supported by technical or price-action signals.
This hybrid approach allows me to remain flexible and take advantage of opportunities that may not fit strict algorithmic criteria.
💱 Markets Traded
The system mainly focuses on high-liquidity and trend-friendly instruments:
-
Gold (XAU/USD)
-
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar (AUD/USD)
-
Euro vs US Dollar (EUR/USD)
-
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) (added based on discretionary opportunities)
These markets were selected for their predictable behavior, deep liquidity, and technical clarity, making them ideal for both algorithmic and manual strategies.
⚙️ Recommended Setup
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Broker
|IC Markets
|Account Type
|Standard Account (No Swap preferred)
|Leverage
|1:30
📌 These settings are optimized for stable execution and effective risk management under regulated conditions.
⚠️ Important: Capital & Risk Management
The system is calibrated to read the available balance in my trading account. If your account has a different balance, lot sizes won’t scale proportionally, leading to performance or risk mismatches.
💡 Example:
If the master account has $10,000, and you copy the signal using $3,000 or $20,000, the system will still manage trades as if operating on $10,000—possibly resulting in overexposure or underutilization on your side.
✅ Recommendation:
To ensure synced performance and balanced risk, match your starting balance to the one shown in my signal account at the time you subscribe.
✅ Why Choose This Signal?
-
✔️ 100% Algorithmic Core Strategy
-
✔️ Real-Time Data-Driven Analysis
-
✔️ Flexible Manual Trading for Extra Opportunities
-
✔️ Intelligent Risk Management
-
✔️ Designed for Long-Term Growth
-
✔️ No Emotional or Overreactive Trading
🚀 Ready to Start?
Join a smarter, more adaptable way to trade—powered by data, refined algorithms, and the eye of an experienced trader.
Subscribe now and take your first step toward consistent, long-term trading success.
USD
AUD
AUD
Happy with this signal. !!!