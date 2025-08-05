SinyallerBölümler
Yaqoub Yousef

TrendCatcher II

Yaqoub Yousef
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
36 hafta
2 / 14K USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 235%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13 310
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 127 (98.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
183 (1.37%)
En iyi işlem:
549.95 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-2 910.05 AUD
Brüt kâr:
28 277.35 AUD (10 921 097 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16 469.81 AUD (1 463 621 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4 291.52 AUD (106)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.74%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
122.01%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
60
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.91
Alış işlemleri:
8 116 (60.98%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 194 (39.02%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.72
Beklenen getiri:
0.89 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
2.15 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-90.00 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12 910.24 AUD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-21.41%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
89%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.14 AUD
Maksimum:
12 912.72 AUD (53.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
41.51% (12 912.91 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
60.94% (18 363.56 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4686
XAUUSD 2628
BTCUSD 216
USTEC 14
US30 10
XTIUSD 2
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -2.4K
BTCUSD 3K
USTEC -26
US30 -10
XTIUSD 57
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 211K
XAUUSD -22K
BTCUSD 9.2M
USTEC -54K
US30 -83K
XTIUSD 98
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +549.95 AUD
En kötü işlem: -2 910 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 106
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +484.39 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.36 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.66 × 244
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.68 × 3828
FusionMarkets-Live
1.39 × 127
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 273
JunoMarkets-Server
1.80 × 15
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.97 × 87
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageFX-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.50 × 2
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
4.67 × 9
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
5.74 × 179
XMTrading-MT5 3
6.01 × 74
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
6.50 × 209
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.56 × 36
5 daha fazla...
📊 About This Signal

This trading signal is powered by a sophisticated algorithmic trading robot designed to execute trades based on advanced strategies and real-time market analysis. It continuously monitors price action, volatility, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups.

🧠 What Makes This Strategy Unique

Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on tight stop-losses—which are often triggered during normal price fluctuations—this strategy uses a more adaptive and flexible approach:

  • ❌ Trades are not closed immediately when the market moves temporarily against the position.

  • ✅ The system waits for confirmation signals and price corrections before exiting trades.

  • ✅ This allows the strategy to benefit from market volatility without suffering unnecessary early losses.

🔑 Key Principle: Patience is central. This is not a scalping system—it’s designed for consistent long-term profitability, not short-term gambling.

👤 Manual Intervention & Discretionary Trading

While the strategy is primarily algorithmic, I occasionally execute manual discretionary trades based on my personal technical analysis, especially when I identify strong opportunities outside the system’s standard rules.

  • These manual trades may involve other currency pairs or assets not listed as part of the core strategy.

  • For example, I sometimes trade Bitcoin (BTC/USD) when I see a clear trading setup supported by technical or price-action signals.

This hybrid approach allows me to remain flexible and take advantage of opportunities that may not fit strict algorithmic criteria.

💱 Markets Traded

The system mainly focuses on high-liquidity and trend-friendly instruments:

  • Gold (XAU/USD)

  • Australian Dollar vs US Dollar (AUD/USD)

  • Euro vs US Dollar (EUR/USD)

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) (added based on discretionary opportunities)

These markets were selected for their predictable behavior, deep liquidity, and technical clarity, making them ideal for both algorithmic and manual strategies.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommended Value
Broker IC Markets
Account Type Standard Account (No Swap preferred)
Leverage 1:30


📌 These settings are optimized for stable execution and effective risk management under regulated conditions.

⚠️ Important: Capital & Risk Management

The system is calibrated to read the available balance in my trading account. If your account has a different balance, lot sizes won’t scale proportionally, leading to performance or risk mismatches.

💡 Example:
If the master account has $10,000, and you copy the signal using $3,000 or $20,000, the system will still manage trades as if operating on $10,000—possibly resulting in overexposure or underutilization on your side.

Recommendation:
To ensure synced performance and balanced risk, match your starting balance to the one shown in my signal account at the time you subscribe.

Why Choose This Signal?

  • ✔️ 100% Algorithmic Core Strategy

  • ✔️ Real-Time Data-Driven Analysis

  • ✔️ Flexible Manual Trading for Extra Opportunities

  • ✔️ Intelligent Risk Management

  • ✔️ Designed for Long-Term Growth

  • ✔️ No Emotional or Overreactive Trading

🚀 Ready to Start?

Join a smarter, more adaptable way to trade—powered by data, refined algorithms, and the eye of an experienced trader.
Subscribe now and take your first step toward consistent, long-term trading success.




Ortalama derecelendirme:
quiksilver28
191
quiksilver28 2025.08.05 15:29  (2025.08.05 15:31 değiştirildi) 
 

Happy with this signal. !!!

