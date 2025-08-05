- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|5752
|EURUSD
|4686
|XAUUSD
|2627
|BTCUSD
|210
|USTEC
|13
|US30
|10
|USDJPY
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-2.8K
|BTCUSD
|3K
|USTEC
|14
|US30
|-10
|USDJPY
|-36
|XTIUSD
|54
|GBPUSD
|7
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|191K
|EURUSD
|211K
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|BTCUSD
|9.2M
|USTEC
|-20K
|US30
|-83K
|USDJPY
|-900
|XTIUSD
|94
|GBPUSD
|38
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.68 × 3828
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.69 × 241
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.45 × 127
|
GMI3-Real
|1.50 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.71 × 14
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.77 × 273
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|4.10 × 82
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.50 × 2
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|4.67 × 9
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.67 × 6
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|5.74 × 179
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|6.01 × 74
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|6.50 × 209
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|6.79 × 19
📊 About This Signal
This trading signal is powered by a sophisticated algorithmic trading robot designed to execute trades based on advanced strategies and real-time market analysis. It continuously monitors price action, volatility, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups.
🧠 What Makes This Strategy Unique
Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on tight stop-losses—which are often triggered during normal price fluctuations—this strategy uses a more adaptive and flexible approach:
-
❌ Trades are not closed immediately when the market moves temporarily against the position.
-
✅ The system waits for confirmation signals and price corrections before exiting trades.
-
✅ This allows the strategy to benefit from market volatility without suffering unnecessary early losses.
🔑 Key Principle: Patience is central. This is not a scalping system—it’s designed for consistent long-term profitability, not short-term gambling.
👤 Manual Intervention & Discretionary Trading
While the strategy is primarily algorithmic, I occasionally execute manual discretionary trades based on my personal technical analysis, especially when I identify strong opportunities outside the system’s standard rules.
-
These manual trades may involve other currency pairs or assets not listed as part of the core strategy.
-
For example, I sometimes trade Bitcoin (BTC/USD) when I see a clear trading setup supported by technical or price-action signals.
This hybrid approach allows me to remain flexible and take advantage of opportunities that may not fit strict algorithmic criteria.
💱 Markets Traded
The system mainly focuses on high-liquidity and trend-friendly instruments:
-
Gold (XAU/USD)
-
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar (AUD/USD)
-
Euro vs US Dollar (EUR/USD)
-
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) (added based on discretionary opportunities)
These markets were selected for their predictable behavior, deep liquidity, and technical clarity, making them ideal for both algorithmic and manual strategies.
⚙️ Recommended Setup
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Broker
|IC Markets
|Account Type
|Standard Account (No Swap preferred)
|Leverage
|1:30
📌 These settings are optimized for stable execution and effective risk management under regulated conditions.
⚠️ Important: Capital & Risk Management
The system is calibrated to read the available balance in my trading account. If your account has a different balance, lot sizes won’t scale proportionally, leading to performance or risk mismatches.
💡 Example:
If the master account has $10,000, and you copy the signal using $3,000 or $20,000, the system will still manage trades as if operating on $10,000—possibly resulting in overexposure or underutilization on your side.
✅ Recommendation:
To ensure synced performance and balanced risk, match your starting balance to the one shown in my signal account at the time you subscribe.
✅ Why Choose This Signal?
-
✔️ 100% Algorithmic Core Strategy
-
✔️ Real-Time Data-Driven Analysis
-
✔️ Flexible Manual Trading for Extra Opportunities
-
✔️ Intelligent Risk Management
-
✔️ Designed for Long-Term Growth
-
✔️ No Emotional or Overreactive Trading
🚀 Ready to Start?
Join a smarter, more adaptable way to trade—powered by data, refined algorithms, and the eye of an experienced trader.
Subscribe now and take your first step toward consistent, long-term trading success.
Happy with this signal. !!!