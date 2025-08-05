SignauxSections
Yaqoub Yousef

TrendCatcher II

Yaqoub Yousef
1 avis
Fiabilité
36 semaines
2 / 19K USD
croissance depuis 2025 226%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13 301
Bénéfice trades:
13 119 (98.63%)
Perte trades:
182 (1.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
254.57 AUD
Pire transaction:
-2 910.05 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
27 700.76 AUD (10 860 821 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 416.94 AUD (1 429 062 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 291.52 AUD (106)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
96.72%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
122.01%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
61
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.87
Longs trades:
8 109 (60.97%)
Courts trades:
5 192 (39.03%)
Facteur de profit:
1.69
Rendement attendu:
0.85 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.11 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-90.20 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12 910.24 AUD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-22.96%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.14 AUD
Maximal:
12 912.72 AUD (53.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.51% (12 912.91 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
60.94% (18 363.56 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4686
XAUUSD 2627
BTCUSD 210
USTEC 13
US30 10
USDJPY 1
XTIUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -2.8K
BTCUSD 3K
USTEC 14
US30 -10
USDJPY -36
XTIUSD 54
GBPUSD 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 211K
XAUUSD -22K
BTCUSD 9.2M
USTEC -20K
US30 -83K
USDJPY -900
XTIUSD 94
GBPUSD 38
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +254.57 AUD
Pire transaction: -2 910 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 106
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +484.39 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.36 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.68 × 3828
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.69 × 241
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 127
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
1.71 × 14
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 273
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
Exness-MT5Real32
4.10 × 82
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageFX-Live
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.50 × 2
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
4.67 × 9
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
5.74 × 179
XMTrading-MT5 3
6.01 × 74
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
6.50 × 209
Forex.com-Live 536
6.79 × 19
📊 About This Signal

This trading signal is powered by a sophisticated algorithmic trading robot designed to execute trades based on advanced strategies and real-time market analysis. It continuously monitors price action, volatility, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups.

🧠 What Makes This Strategy Unique

Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on tight stop-losses—which are often triggered during normal price fluctuations—this strategy uses a more adaptive and flexible approach:

  • ❌ Trades are not closed immediately when the market moves temporarily against the position.

  • ✅ The system waits for confirmation signals and price corrections before exiting trades.

  • ✅ This allows the strategy to benefit from market volatility without suffering unnecessary early losses.

🔑 Key Principle: Patience is central. This is not a scalping system—it’s designed for consistent long-term profitability, not short-term gambling.

👤 Manual Intervention & Discretionary Trading

While the strategy is primarily algorithmic, I occasionally execute manual discretionary trades based on my personal technical analysis, especially when I identify strong opportunities outside the system’s standard rules.

  • These manual trades may involve other currency pairs or assets not listed as part of the core strategy.

  • For example, I sometimes trade Bitcoin (BTC/USD) when I see a clear trading setup supported by technical or price-action signals.

This hybrid approach allows me to remain flexible and take advantage of opportunities that may not fit strict algorithmic criteria.

💱 Markets Traded

The system mainly focuses on high-liquidity and trend-friendly instruments:

  • Gold (XAU/USD)

  • Australian Dollar vs US Dollar (AUD/USD)

  • Euro vs US Dollar (EUR/USD)

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) (added based on discretionary opportunities)

These markets were selected for their predictable behavior, deep liquidity, and technical clarity, making them ideal for both algorithmic and manual strategies.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommended Value
Broker IC Markets
Account Type Standard Account (No Swap preferred)
Leverage 1:30


📌 These settings are optimized for stable execution and effective risk management under regulated conditions.

⚠️ Important: Capital & Risk Management

The system is calibrated to read the available balance in my trading account. If your account has a different balance, lot sizes won’t scale proportionally, leading to performance or risk mismatches.

💡 Example:
If the master account has $10,000, and you copy the signal using $3,000 or $20,000, the system will still manage trades as if operating on $10,000—possibly resulting in overexposure or underutilization on your side.

Recommendation:
To ensure synced performance and balanced risk, match your starting balance to the one shown in my signal account at the time you subscribe.

Why Choose This Signal?

  • ✔️ 100% Algorithmic Core Strategy

  • ✔️ Real-Time Data-Driven Analysis

  • ✔️ Flexible Manual Trading for Extra Opportunities

  • ✔️ Intelligent Risk Management

  • ✔️ Designed for Long-Term Growth

  • ✔️ No Emotional or Overreactive Trading

🚀 Ready to Start?

Join a smarter, more adaptable way to trade—powered by data, refined algorithms, and the eye of an experienced trader.
Subscribe now and take your first step toward consistent, long-term trading success.




Note moyenne:
quiksilver28
191
quiksilver28 2025.08.05 15:29  (modifié 2025.08.05 15:31) 
 

Happy with this signal. !!!

