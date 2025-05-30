SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Nexus Multicurrency Trend
Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz

Nexus Multicurrency Trend

Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 24%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
101
Profit Trade:
46 (45.54%)
Loss Trade:
55 (54.46%)
Best Trade:
395.01 USD
Worst Trade:
-110.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 936.64 USD (31 410 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 050.94 USD (25 137 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (203.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
395.01 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
97.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.90%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.59
Long Trade:
52 (51.49%)
Short Trade:
49 (48.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.43
Profitto previsto:
8.77 USD
Profitto medio:
63.84 USD
Perdita media:
-37.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-187.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-294.70 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.81%
Previsione annuale:
46.17%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
341.82 USD (7.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.87% (278.99 USD)
Per equità:
3.20% (122.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 31
AUDUSD 17
GBPUSD 11
.USTECHCash 11
EURGBP 10
NZDUSD 8
USDCAD 7
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 726
AUDUSD -239
GBPUSD 182
.USTECHCash -325
EURGBP 115
NZDUSD 245
USDCAD 103
AUDCAD 41
NZDCAD 37
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
AUDUSD -2K
GBPUSD 1.6K
.USTECHCash -8K
EURGBP 700
NZDUSD 3.9K
USDCAD 2.1K
AUDCAD 901
NZDCAD 900
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +395.01 USD
Worst Trade: -111 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +203.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -187.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 24
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.61 × 4192
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
ICMarkets-MT5
0.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 20
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
1.22 × 23
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 807
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.84 × 1767
62 più
NEXUS MULTICURRENCY SIGNAL SERVICE - PROFESSIONAL DIVERSIFIED TRADING

Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Signals Powered by Nexus EA v3.0

Professional signal service featuring live trades from our advanced Nexus MultiCurrency EA v3.0, designed for long-term stability and consistent growth across multiple markets.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Multi-Asset Portfolio: Live signals from major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD) plus NASDAQ for enhanced diversification
  • Advanced Algorithm: Proprietary ADX Cloud technology with optimized RSI parameters for high-probability entries and reduced false signals
  • Enhanced Risk Management: Linear Recovery Mode 2.0 with intelligent position sizing and controlled drawdown management
  • Proven Performance: 6+ years of development with v3.0 improvements showing enhanced profit-to-drawdown ratios

WHAT YOU GET:

  • Real-time signal alerts with complete trade details
  • Professional execution from live account with real money
  • Diversified exposure across forex and indices
  • Pre-calculated position sizes and risk management
  • Transparent performance tracking and statistics

IDEAL FOR:

  • Traders seeking consistent, long-term growth
  • Busy professionals wanting automated diversification
  • Risk-conscious investors prioritizing capital preservation

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum Account: $500 recommended
  • Copy Ratio: 1:1 recommended for optimal results

RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Professional signal service powered by advanced technology for consistent, diversified market exposure.

