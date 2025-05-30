- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|31
|AUDUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|11
|.USTECHCash
|11
|EURGBP
|10
|NZDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDCAD
|5
|NZDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|726
|AUDUSD
|-239
|GBPUSD
|182
|.USTECHCash
|-325
|EURGBP
|115
|NZDUSD
|245
|USDCAD
|103
|AUDCAD
|41
|NZDCAD
|37
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.3K
|AUDUSD
|-2K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|.USTECHCash
|-8K
|EURGBP
|700
|NZDUSD
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|901
|NZDCAD
|900
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 24
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 38
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.61 × 4192
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 20
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.22 × 23
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 807
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.51 × 111
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.84 × 1767
NEXUS MULTICURRENCY SIGNAL SERVICE - PROFESSIONAL DIVERSIFIED TRADING
Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Signals Powered by Nexus EA v3.0
Professional signal service featuring live trades from our advanced Nexus MultiCurrency EA v3.0, designed for long-term stability and consistent growth across multiple markets.
KEY FEATURES:
- Multi-Asset Portfolio: Live signals from major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD) plus NASDAQ for enhanced diversification
- Advanced Algorithm: Proprietary ADX Cloud technology with optimized RSI parameters for high-probability entries and reduced false signals
- Enhanced Risk Management: Linear Recovery Mode 2.0 with intelligent position sizing and controlled drawdown management
- Proven Performance: 6+ years of development with v3.0 improvements showing enhanced profit-to-drawdown ratios
WHAT YOU GET:
- Real-time signal alerts with complete trade details
- Professional execution from live account with real money
- Diversified exposure across forex and indices
- Pre-calculated position sizes and risk management
- Transparent performance tracking and statistics
IDEAL FOR:
- Traders seeking consistent, long-term growth
- Busy professionals wanting automated diversification
- Risk-conscious investors prioritizing capital preservation
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum Account: $500 recommended
- Copy Ratio: 1:1 recommended for optimal results
RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Professional signal service powered by advanced technology for consistent, diversified market exposure.
