Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz

Nexus Multicurrency Trend

Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz
0 avis
Fiabilité
21 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 24%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
101
Bénéfice trades:
46 (45.54%)
Perte trades:
55 (54.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
395.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-110.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 936.64 USD (31 410 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 050.94 USD (25 137 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (203.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
395.01 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
97.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.90%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.59
Longs trades:
52 (51.49%)
Courts trades:
49 (48.51%)
Facteur de profit:
1.43
Rendement attendu:
8.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
63.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-187.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-294.70 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.81%
Prévision annuelle:
46.17%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
341.82 USD (7.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.87% (278.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.20% (122.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 31
AUDUSD 17
GBPUSD 11
.USTECHCash 11
EURGBP 10
NZDUSD 8
USDCAD 7
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 726
AUDUSD -239
GBPUSD 182
.USTECHCash -325
EURGBP 115
NZDUSD 245
USDCAD 103
AUDCAD 41
NZDCAD 37
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
AUDUSD -2K
GBPUSD 1.6K
.USTECHCash -8K
EURGBP 700
NZDUSD 3.9K
USDCAD 2.1K
AUDCAD 901
NZDCAD 900
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +395.01 USD
Pire transaction: -111 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +203.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -187.46 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 24
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.61 × 4192
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
ICMarkets-MT5
0.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 20
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
1.22 × 23
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 807
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.84 × 1767
62 plus...
NEXUS MULTICURRENCY SIGNAL SERVICE - PROFESSIONAL DIVERSIFIED TRADING

Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Signals Powered by Nexus EA v3.0

Professional signal service featuring live trades from our advanced Nexus MultiCurrency EA v3.0, designed for long-term stability and consistent growth across multiple markets.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Multi-Asset Portfolio: Live signals from major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD) plus NASDAQ for enhanced diversification
  • Advanced Algorithm: Proprietary ADX Cloud technology with optimized RSI parameters for high-probability entries and reduced false signals
  • Enhanced Risk Management: Linear Recovery Mode 2.0 with intelligent position sizing and controlled drawdown management
  • Proven Performance: 6+ years of development with v3.0 improvements showing enhanced profit-to-drawdown ratios

WHAT YOU GET:

  • Real-time signal alerts with complete trade details
  • Professional execution from live account with real money
  • Diversified exposure across forex and indices
  • Pre-calculated position sizes and risk management
  • Transparent performance tracking and statistics

IDEAL FOR:

  • Traders seeking consistent, long-term growth
  • Busy professionals wanting automated diversification
  • Risk-conscious investors prioritizing capital preservation

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum Account: $500 recommended
  • Copy Ratio: 1:1 recommended for optimal results

RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Professional signal service powered by advanced technology for consistent, diversified market exposure.

Aucun avis
2025.07.16 22:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 16:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.24 13:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.23 23:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.22 21:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.30 01:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.30 01:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
