- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
98
Profit Trade:
57 (58.16%)
Loss Trade:
41 (41.84%)
Best Trade:
33.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-170.39 USD
Profitto lordo:
454.32 USD (23 977 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-480.95 USD (13 970 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (11.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
51.59 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
99.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
246.89%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.08
Long Trade:
56 (57.14%)
Short Trade:
42 (42.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.94
Profitto previsto:
-0.27 USD
Profitto medio:
7.97 USD
Perdita media:
-11.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-14.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-228.35 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-41.97%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.80 USD
Massimale:
348.73 USD (50.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.43% (348.73 USD)
Per equità:
76.06% (450.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|98
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|-27
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|10K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.05 USD
Worst Trade: -170 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.95 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 436
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 24
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 76
|
FlowBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 37
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 60
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 22
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 64
|
GemTradeCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BCS5-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 54
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.00 × 332
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
TexasCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 86
125 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE SIGNAL, THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.
- This strategy is based on a carefully designed grid that combines multiple entry tactics and strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer sustainable growth with a low level of risk.
- Follow the following link to find out how the signal copying function works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- For those who prefer high risk/ reward, it is recommended to make a deposit of $ 500 and copy in the same amount as me, but expect that your drawdown can reach 20%, and the profit is about +/-10% per month.
- The signal is intended for long-term investment, so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- There is no holy grail in trading....therefore.... invest only the money that you can afford to lose.
My signal works best with this broker.
RoboForex- Real
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
9%
0
0
USD
USD
476
USD
USD
21
63%
98
58%
100%
0.94
-0.27
USD
USD
76%
1:50