Rim Askarov

Gurustr

Rim Askarov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 9%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
98
Profit Trade:
57 (58.16%)
Loss Trade:
41 (41.84%)
Best Trade:
33.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-170.39 USD
Profitto lordo:
454.32 USD (23 977 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-480.95 USD (13 970 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (11.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
51.59 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
99.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
246.89%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.08
Long Trade:
56 (57.14%)
Short Trade:
42 (42.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.94
Profitto previsto:
-0.27 USD
Profitto medio:
7.97 USD
Perdita media:
-11.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-14.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-228.35 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-41.97%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.80 USD
Massimale:
348.73 USD (50.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.43% (348.73 USD)
Per equità:
76.06% (450.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 98
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD -27
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 10K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.05 USD
Worst Trade: -170 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.95 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE SIGNAL, THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully designed grid that combines multiple entry tactics and strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer sustainable growth with a low level of risk.



- Follow the following link to find out how the signal copying function works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber


- For those who prefer high risk/ reward, it is recommended to make a deposit of $ 500 and copy in the same amount as me, but expect that your drawdown can reach 20%, and the profit is about +/-10% per month.


- The signal is intended for long-term investment, so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- There is no holy grail in trading....therefore.... invest only the money that you can afford to lose.



My signal works best with this broker.

RoboForex- Real
