SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gurustr
Rim Askarov

Gurustr

Rim Askarov
0 avis
Fiabilité
21 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 9%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
98
Bénéfice trades:
57 (58.16%)
Perte trades:
41 (41.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-170.39 USD
Bénéfice brut:
454.32 USD (23 977 pips)
Perte brute:
-480.95 USD (13 970 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (11.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
51.59 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
99.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
246.89%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.08
Longs trades:
56 (57.14%)
Courts trades:
42 (42.86%)
Facteur de profit:
0.94
Rendement attendu:
-0.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.73 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-14.95 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-228.35 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-41.97%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
63%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
29.80 USD
Maximal:
348.73 USD (50.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
42.43% (348.73 USD)
Par fonds propres:
76.06% (450.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 98
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -27
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 10K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.05 USD
Pire transaction: -170 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -14.95 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 436
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 24
GerchikCo-MT5
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 76
FlowBank-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 37
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 60
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 18
DooTechnology-Live
0.00 × 6
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
0.00 × 22
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 64
GemTradeCo-Live
0.00 × 2
BCS5-Real
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 54
Alpari-Real01
0.00 × 332
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
TexasCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 86
125 plus...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE SIGNAL, THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully designed grid that combines multiple entry tactics and strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer sustainable growth with a low level of risk.



- Follow the following link to find out how the signal copying function works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber


- For those who prefer high risk/ reward, it is recommended to make a deposit of $ 500 and copy in the same amount as me, but expect that your drawdown can reach 20%, and the profit is about +/-10% per month.


- The signal is intended for long-term investment, so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- There is no holy grail in trading....therefore.... invest only the money that you can afford to lose.



My signal works best with this broker.

RoboForex- Real
Aucun avis
2025.10.10 18:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 15:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 14:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 08:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 02:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.21 22:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.21 21:27
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 15:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 14:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 17 days. This comprises 14.66% of days out of the 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 06:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.09 03:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 12:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 12:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 05:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 18:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Copier

