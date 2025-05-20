- Croissance
Trades:
98
Bénéfice trades:
57 (58.16%)
Perte trades:
41 (41.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-170.39 USD
Bénéfice brut:
454.32 USD (23 977 pips)
Perte brute:
-480.95 USD (13 970 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (11.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
51.59 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
99.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
246.89%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.08
Longs trades:
56 (57.14%)
Courts trades:
42 (42.86%)
Facteur de profit:
0.94
Rendement attendu:
-0.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.73 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-14.95 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-228.35 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-41.97%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
63%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
29.80 USD
Maximal:
348.73 USD (50.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
42.43% (348.73 USD)
Par fonds propres:
76.06% (450.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|98
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-27
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|10K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.05 USD
Pire transaction: -170 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -14.95 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 436
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 24
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 76
|
FlowBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 37
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 60
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 22
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 64
|
GemTradeCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BCS5-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 54
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.00 × 332
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
TexasCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 86
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE SIGNAL, THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.
- This strategy is based on a carefully designed grid that combines multiple entry tactics and strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer sustainable growth with a low level of risk.
- Follow the following link to find out how the signal copying function works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- For those who prefer high risk/ reward, it is recommended to make a deposit of $ 500 and copy in the same amount as me, but expect that your drawdown can reach 20%, and the profit is about +/-10% per month.
- The signal is intended for long-term investment, so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- There is no holy grail in trading....therefore.... invest only the money that you can afford to lose.
My signal works best with this broker.
RoboForex- Real
Aucun avis
