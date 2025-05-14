DFX1 ECN THP Scalping Method SSttvv. @sotavent0





I operate just with EURUSD with a Timeframe of 4H. I use technical analysis. I take note of high-risk fundamentals and adapt my trading accordingly.





I open 0,01 lots per 5000USD.





My monthly initial balance is 30.000$ and the last weekend of each month I withdraw the profits and restart again.





I highly recommend to the users to copy in a proportional way with a minim balance of 5000$.







