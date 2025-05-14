- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
7 678
Profit Trade:
5 675 (73.91%)
Loss Trade:
2 003 (26.09%)
Best Trade:
279.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 071.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 632.86 USD (306 652 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29 993.33 USD (246 163 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (95.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
736.25 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
27.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.53%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
57
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.17
Long Trade:
3 812 (49.65%)
Short Trade:
3 866 (50.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.92
Profitto previsto:
-0.31 USD
Profitto medio:
4.87 USD
Perdita media:
-14.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-13 811.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13 811.92 USD (21)
Crescita mensile:
1.22%
Previsione annuale:
15.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 803.85 USD
Massimale:
14 020.25 USD (33.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.53% (14 020.25 USD)
Per equità:
44.19% (13 517.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7678
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-2.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|64K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +279.08 USD
Worst Trade: -2 072 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 21
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +95.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13 811.92 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.06 × 33
|
TitanFX-04
|0.07 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.11 × 19
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.12 × 26
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.15 × 34
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.18 × 11
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.36 × 14
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.40 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
TitanFX-01
|0.44 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.45 × 22
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.49 × 207
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.50 × 10
DFX1 ECN THP Scalping Method SSttvv. @sotavent0
I operate just with EURUSD with a Timeframe of 4H. I use technical analysis. I take note of high-risk fundamentals and adapt my trading accordingly.
I open 0,01 lots per 5000USD.
My monthly initial balance is 30.000$ and the last weekend of each month I withdraw the profits and restart again.
I highly recommend to the users to copy in a proportional way with a minim balance of 5000$.
