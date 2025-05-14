SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / DFX1 ECN THP Scalping Method SSttvv
Jose Santos Jimenez

DFX1 ECN THP Scalping Method SSttvv

Jose Santos Jimenez
0 recensioni
127 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 -19%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7 678
Profit Trade:
5 675 (73.91%)
Loss Trade:
2 003 (26.09%)
Best Trade:
279.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 071.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 632.86 USD (306 652 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29 993.33 USD (246 163 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
44 (95.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
736.25 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
27.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.53%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
57
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.17
Long Trade:
3 812 (49.65%)
Short Trade:
3 866 (50.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.92
Profitto previsto:
-0.31 USD
Profitto medio:
4.87 USD
Perdita media:
-14.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-13 811.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13 811.92 USD (21)
Crescita mensile:
1.22%
Previsione annuale:
15.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 803.85 USD
Massimale:
14 020.25 USD (33.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.53% (14 020.25 USD)
Per equità:
44.19% (13 517.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 7678
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -2.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 64K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +279.08 USD
Worst Trade: -2 072 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 21
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +95.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13 811.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.06 × 33
TitanFX-04
0.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.11 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 207
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
96 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
DFX1 ECN THP Scalping Method SSttvv. @sotavent0

I operate just with EURUSD with a Timeframe of 4H. I use technical analysis. I take note of high-risk fundamentals and adapt my trading accordingly.

I open 0,01 lots per 5000USD.

My monthly initial balance is 30.000$ and the last weekend of each month I withdraw the profits and restart again.

I highly recommend to the users to copy in a proportional way with a minim balance of 5000$.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.01 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 07:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 18:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 16:27
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 17:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.05 16:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 12:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.28 14:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.14 16:41 2025.05.14 16:41:52  

DFX1 ECN THP Scalping Method SSttvv

2025.05.14 16:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
DFX1 ECN THP Scalping Method SSttvv
100USD al mese
-19%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
127
99%
7 678
73%
28%
0.92
-0.31
USD
46%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.