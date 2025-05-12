For large periods of more than 1 hour, if you spot an opportunity and immediately take action, there is a possibility of both short and long positions coexisting. Stop loss is usually triggered within the day, and take profit depends on the degree of market cooperation. This belongs to small stop loss and large take profit trading, with take profit and stop loss alone. As this account belongs to copy trading, in order to avoid malicious loss scanning by platform merchants, only copy opening and closing positions, and take profit and stop loss are strictly enforced in the trading account, suitable for medium and long-term traders to follow.