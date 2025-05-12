- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
4 684
Profit Trade:
840 (17.93%)
Loss Trade:
3 844 (82.07%)
Best Trade:
957.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-137.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
26 634.80 USD (5 100 011 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23 075.03 USD (4 530 396 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
42 (1 743.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 313.33 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
98.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.44%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.11
Long Trade:
2 345 (50.06%)
Short Trade:
2 339 (49.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
0.76 USD
Profitto medio:
31.71 USD
Perdita media:
-6.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
704 (-138.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 007.00 USD (51)
Crescita mensile:
-44.58%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
398.00 USD
Massimale:
3 220.58 USD (50.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
82.72% (967.36 USD)
Per equità:
15.51% (51.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|997
|USDCAD
|915
|USDCHF
|534
|USDJPY
|528
|EURUSD
|507
|GBPUSD
|494
|XAUUSD
|357
|NZDUSD
|352
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD
|137
|USDCAD
|114
|USDCHF
|240
|USDJPY
|822
|EURUSD
|446
|GBPUSD
|990
|XAUUSD
|802
|NZDUSD
|10
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD
|6.5K
|USDCAD
|17K
|USDCHF
|16K
|USDJPY
|53K
|EURUSD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|33K
|XAUUSD
|422K
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +957.64 USD
Worst Trade: -137 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 51
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 743.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -138.98 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.36 × 25
|
Exness-Real9
|0.44 × 273
|
Exness-Real17
|0.45 × 286
|
Exness-Real25
|0.49 × 101
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.57 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 42
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.61 × 44
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.66 × 29
For large periods of more than 1 hour, if you spot an opportunity and immediately take action, there is a possibility of both short and long positions coexisting. Stop loss is usually triggered within the day, and take profit depends on the degree of market cooperation. This belongs to small stop loss and large take profit trading, with take profit and stop loss alone. As this account belongs to copy trading, in order to avoid malicious loss scanning by platform merchants, only copy opening and closing positions, and take profit and stop loss are strictly enforced in the trading account, suitable for medium and long-term traders to follow.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
45%
0
0
USD
USD
260
USD
USD
20
100%
4 684
17%
99%
1.15
0.76
USD
USD
83%
1:500