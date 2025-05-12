SegnaliSezioni
Liang Hao

Accumulate Steadily

Liang Hao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
20 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 45%
Exness-Real9
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 684
Profit Trade:
840 (17.93%)
Loss Trade:
3 844 (82.07%)
Best Trade:
957.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-137.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
26 634.80 USD (5 100 011 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23 075.03 USD (4 530 396 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
42 (1 743.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 313.33 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
98.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.44%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.11
Long Trade:
2 345 (50.06%)
Short Trade:
2 339 (49.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
0.76 USD
Profitto medio:
31.71 USD
Perdita media:
-6.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
704 (-138.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 007.00 USD (51)
Crescita mensile:
-44.58%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
398.00 USD
Massimale:
3 220.58 USD (50.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
82.72% (967.36 USD)
Per equità:
15.51% (51.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 997
USDCAD 915
USDCHF 534
USDJPY 528
EURUSD 507
GBPUSD 494
XAUUSD 357
NZDUSD 352
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 137
USDCAD 114
USDCHF 240
USDJPY 822
EURUSD 446
GBPUSD 990
XAUUSD 802
NZDUSD 10
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 6.5K
USDCAD 17K
USDCHF 16K
USDJPY 53K
EURUSD 24K
GBPUSD 33K
XAUUSD 422K
NZDUSD -1.1K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +957.64 USD
Worst Trade: -137 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 51
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 743.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -138.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
0.00 × 1
EnviLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.20 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.36 × 25
Exness-Real9
0.44 × 273
Exness-Real17
0.45 × 286
Exness-Real25
0.49 × 101
Darwinex-Live-2
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.57 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.60 × 42
EagleFX-Live
0.60 × 5
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.61 × 44
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.66 × 29
155 più
For large periods of more than 1 hour, if you spot an opportunity and immediately take action, there is a possibility of both short and long positions coexisting. Stop loss is usually triggered within the day, and take profit depends on the degree of market cooperation. This belongs to small stop loss and large take profit trading, with take profit and stop loss alone. As this account belongs to copy trading, in order to avoid malicious loss scanning by platform merchants, only copy opening and closing positions, and take profit and stop loss are strictly enforced in the trading account, suitable for medium and long-term traders to follow.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.44% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 03:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 01:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.18 09:01 2025.09.18 09:01:43  

9月18日，按计划全部手工止盈平仓，并回吐部分盈利给市场，非常好！

2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.24 13:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.20 12:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 05:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 07:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.31 05:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 01:30 2025.07.31 01:30:20  

7月30日，按计划全部手工止盈平仓，并回吐部分盈利给市场，非常好！

2025.07.30 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 09:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 10:20
No swaps are charged
