Andres Adolfo Diaz Pinto

AlgorithmicGrowth

Andres Adolfo Diaz Pinto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
59 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 78%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 337
Profit Trade:
4 463 (70.42%)
Loss Trade:
1 874 (29.57%)
Best Trade:
1 475.56 USD
Worst Trade:
-764.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
25 594.58 USD (566 023 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 915.79 USD (474 984 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (353.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 875.02 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
97.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.66%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
131
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.04
Long Trade:
3 460 (54.60%)
Short Trade:
2 877 (45.40%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
1.05 USD
Profitto medio:
5.73 USD
Perdita media:
-10.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
26 (-270.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 918.77 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
3.37%
Previsione annuale:
42.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.84 USD
Massimale:
6 414.82 USD (39.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
29.97% (6 414.82 USD)
Per equità:
10.92% (1 332.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 4324
EURAUD 1254
AUDNZD 342
EURCHF 229
GBPUSD 89
NZDCAD 57
AUDCAD 41
AUDUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1K
EURAUD 293
AUDNZD 660
EURCHF 3.1K
GBPUSD 1K
NZDCAD -7
AUDCAD 606
AUDUSD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 37K
EURAUD -11K
AUDNZD 21K
EURCHF 39K
GBPUSD -7.1K
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDUSD -15
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 475.56 USD
Worst Trade: -764 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +353.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -270.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real10
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.37 × 43
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 217
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.79 × 4863
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.94 × 5126
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.09 × 159
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real31
1.17 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.44 × 36
Opogroup-Server1
1.47 × 34
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.51 × 141
38 più
100% algorithmic trading. 0 emotions and 100% automatic.

With more than 70% winrate and a controlled DD, our system allows you to generate passive income consistently.

Obtain profitability with just one click and long-term trading stability, generating solidity in your earnings and over time.

A system that averages the operations, allowing every day to be profitable for you since it is in the market 24 hours a day


Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.05 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 00:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.07 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.07 08:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 12:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.04 12:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.04 12:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 12:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.04 12:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.04 11:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.04 11:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 11:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AlgorithmicGrowth
30USD al mese
78%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
59
99%
6 337
70%
97%
1.35
1.05
USD
30%
1:500
