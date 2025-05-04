- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4324
|EURAUD
|1254
|AUDNZD
|342
|EURCHF
|229
|GBPUSD
|89
|NZDCAD
|57
|AUDCAD
|41
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|1K
|EURAUD
|293
|AUDNZD
|660
|EURCHF
|3.1K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|NZDCAD
|-7
|AUDCAD
|606
|AUDUSD
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|37K
|EURAUD
|-11K
|AUDNZD
|21K
|EURCHF
|39K
|GBPUSD
|-7.1K
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|11K
|AUDUSD
|-15
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.37 × 43
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.79 × 4863
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.94 × 5126
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.09 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.09 × 159
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.17 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.44 × 36
|
Opogroup-Server1
|1.47 × 34
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.51 × 141
100% algorithmic trading. 0 emotions and 100% automatic.
With more than 70% winrate and a controlled DD, our system allows you to generate passive income consistently.
Obtain profitability with just one click and long-term trading stability, generating solidity in your earnings and over time.
A system that averages the operations, allowing every day to be profitable for you since it is in the market 24 hours a day
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market
