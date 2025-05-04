- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4309
|EURAUD
|1254
|AUDNZD
|342
|EURCHF
|229
|GBPUSD
|89
|NZDCAD
|57
|AUDCAD
|41
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|991
|EURAUD
|293
|AUDNZD
|660
|EURCHF
|3.1K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|NZDCAD
|-7
|AUDCAD
|606
|AUDUSD
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|37K
|EURAUD
|-11K
|AUDNZD
|21K
|EURCHF
|39K
|GBPUSD
|-7.1K
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|11K
|AUDUSD
|-15
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.37 × 43
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.79 × 4856
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.94 × 5126
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.09 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.09 × 159
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.17 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.44 × 36
|
Opogroup-Server1
|1.47 × 34
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.51 × 141
100% algorithmic trading. 0 emotions and 100% automatic.
With more than 70% winrate and a controlled DD, our system allows you to generate passive income consistently.
Obtain profitability with just one click and long-term trading stability, generating solidity in your earnings and over time.
A system that averages the operations, allowing every day to be profitable for you since it is in the market 24 hours a day
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market
