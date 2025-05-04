SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AlgorithmicGrowth
Andres Adolfo Diaz Pinto

AlgorithmicGrowth

Andres Adolfo Diaz Pinto
0 avis
Fiabilité
59 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 78%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 322
Bénéfice trades:
4 453 (70.43%)
Perte trades:
1 869 (29.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 475.56 USD
Pire transaction:
-764.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
25 580.69 USD (565 566 pips)
Perte brute:
-18 912.01 USD (474 859 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (353.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 875.02 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
97.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.66%
Dernier trade:
30 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
145
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.04
Longs trades:
3 460 (54.73%)
Courts trades:
2 862 (45.27%)
Facteur de profit:
1.35
Rendement attendu:
1.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.12 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
26 (-270.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 918.77 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.05%
Prévision annuelle:
49.12%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.84 USD
Maximal:
6 414.82 USD (39.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.97% (6 414.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.92% (1 332.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 4309
EURAUD 1254
AUDNZD 342
EURCHF 229
GBPUSD 89
NZDCAD 57
AUDCAD 41
AUDUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 991
EURAUD 293
AUDNZD 660
EURCHF 3.1K
GBPUSD 1K
NZDCAD -7
AUDCAD 606
AUDUSD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 37K
EURAUD -11K
AUDNZD 21K
EURCHF 39K
GBPUSD -7.1K
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDUSD -15
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 475.56 USD
Pire transaction: -764 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +353.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -270.10 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real10
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.37 × 43
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 217
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.79 × 4856
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.94 × 5126
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.09 × 159
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real31
1.17 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.44 × 36
Opogroup-Server1
1.47 × 34
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.51 × 141
38 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

100% algorithmic trading. 0 emotions and 100% automatic.

With more than 70% winrate and a controlled DD, our system allows you to generate passive income consistently.

Obtain profitability with just one click and long-term trading stability, generating solidity in your earnings and over time.

A system that averages the operations, allowing every day to be profitable for you since it is in the market 24 hours a day


Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market

Aucun avis
2025.09.05 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 00:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.07 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.07 08:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 12:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.04 12:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.04 12:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 12:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.04 12:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.04 11:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.04 11:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 11:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AlgorithmicGrowth
30 USD par mois
78%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
59
99%
6 322
70%
97%
1.35
1.05
USD
30%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.