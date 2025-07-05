SegnaliSezioni
Bi Qi Luo

S01rk

Bi Qi Luo
1 recensione
Affidabilità
57 settimane
3 / 1K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 503%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 170
Profit Trade:
871 (74.44%)
Loss Trade:
299 (25.56%)
Best Trade:
17.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-67.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 413.61 USD (180 442 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 639.71 USD (100 802 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (441.13 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
441.13 USD (58)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
67.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.73%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.06
Long Trade:
559 (47.78%)
Short Trade:
611 (52.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.47
Profitto previsto:
0.66 USD
Profitto medio:
2.77 USD
Perdita media:
-5.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-543.88 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-543.88 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
-29.36%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
729.74 USD (41.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.64% (729.74 USD)
Per equità:
59.17% (201.23 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1168
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 774
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 80K
EURUSD -4
AUDJPY -10
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.79 USD
Worst Trade: -67 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 58
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +441.13 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -543.88 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live06" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.14 × 7
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.19 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.22 × 352
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.22 × 9
EGlobal-Cent6
0.47 × 341
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.60 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.65 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.78 × 533
Longhorn-Real2
0.90 × 40
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
1.03 × 36
Pepperstone-Edge05
1.14 × 14
56 più
Do not invest all your money into my strategy signals. You should diversify your investments across various different and long-lasting signals. Truly smart traders withdraw their profits promptly after making money, instead of fantasizing about endlessly snowballing their capital. For my signal, a minimum deposit of $300: is recommended, with an expected doubling of funds in roughly four months.
Valutazione media:
Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger
999
Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger 2025.07.05 08:12 
 

Not good for me but respect for the work. Good luck for the followers

2025.09.12 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 02:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 22:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 14:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.10 09:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 07:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 05:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
S01rk
30USD al mese
503%
3
1K
USD
234
USD
57
99%
1 170
74%
68%
1.47
0.66
USD
59%
1:500
