Trade:
1 170
Profit Trade:
871 (74.44%)
Loss Trade:
299 (25.56%)
Best Trade:
17.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-67.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 413.61 USD (180 442 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 639.71 USD (100 802 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (441.13 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
441.13 USD (58)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
67.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.73%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.06
Long Trade:
559 (47.78%)
Short Trade:
611 (52.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.47
Profitto previsto:
0.66 USD
Profitto medio:
2.77 USD
Perdita media:
-5.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-543.88 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-543.88 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
-29.36%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
729.74 USD (41.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.64% (729.74 USD)
Per equità:
59.17% (201.23 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1168
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|774
|EURUSD
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|80K
|EURUSD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-10
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.79 USD
Worst Trade: -67 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 58
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +441.13 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -543.88 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live06" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.14 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.19 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.22 × 352
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.22 × 9
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.47 × 341
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.65 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.78 × 533
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.90 × 40
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.03 × 36
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|1.14 × 14
Do not invest all your money into my strategy signals. You should diversify your investments across various different and long-lasting signals. Truly smart traders withdraw their profits promptly after making money, instead of fantasizing about endlessly snowballing their capital. For my signal, a minimum deposit of $300: is recommended, with an expected doubling of funds in roughly four months.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
503%
3
1K
USD
USD
234
USD
USD
57
99%
1 170
74%
68%
1.47
0.66
USD
USD
59%
1:500
Not good for me but respect for the work. Good luck for the followers