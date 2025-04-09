



DeepSeek AI is a great product that makes my thinking more comprehensive. It also enables Zorro to have good adaptability in different market periods. Simultaneously targeting trading of 15 symbols to mitigate risks.





The Zorro EA signal master account adopts a risk setting trading volume with a principal of 1000 USD and a maximum cumulative drawdown rate of approximately 20%.





So even small funds can follow orders. If the psychology can withstand a larger drawdown rate, even 500 USD can be used for copy trading.

Zorro EA is my first product after interacting with DeepSeek more than ten times.