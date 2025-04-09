SegnaliSezioni
Jinguo Lin

Zorro

Jinguo Lin
0 recensioni
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -25%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
202
Profit Trade:
102 (50.49%)
Loss Trade:
100 (49.50%)
Best Trade:
37.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
960.60 USD (64 158 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 209.22 USD (66 795 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (62.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
79.07 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
89.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.88%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.79
Long Trade:
101 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
101 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.79
Profitto previsto:
-1.23 USD
Profitto medio:
9.42 USD
Perdita media:
-12.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-156.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-156.50 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
-5.26%
Previsione annuale:
-63.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
293.19 USD
Massimale:
312.93 USD (30.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.67% (312.82 USD)
Per equità:
5.59% (52.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCAD 32
CADJPY 21
EURGBP 16
GBPUSD 16
AUDCAD 16
USDCHF 15
EURNZD 14
NZDJPY 13
USDJPY 10
AUDNZD 10
CHFJPY 10
EURAUD 10
AUDUSD 8
EURCHF 6
EURJPY 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCAD 54
CADJPY -35
EURGBP -24
GBPUSD -98
AUDCAD -22
USDCHF -28
EURNZD -9
NZDJPY 0
USDJPY -12
AUDNZD -27
CHFJPY -47
EURAUD 5
AUDUSD -27
EURCHF 15
EURJPY 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCAD 8K
CADJPY -1.4K
EURGBP -807
GBPUSD -3K
AUDCAD -536
USDCHF -2.2K
EURNZD -1K
NZDJPY 257
USDJPY -464
AUDNZD -1.4K
CHFJPY -1.6K
EURAUD 444
AUDUSD -804
EURCHF 763
EURJPY 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +37.21 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +62.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -156.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.33 × 126
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.42 × 330
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.58 × 5342
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.59 × 469
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.73 × 5605
Exness-MT5Real12
0.84 × 146
Exness-MT5Real8
0.85 × 531
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.95 × 19
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 30
102 più
Zorro EA is my first product after interacting with DeepSeek more than ten times.

DeepSeek AI is a great product that makes my thinking more comprehensive. It also enables Zorro to have good adaptability in different market periods. Simultaneously targeting trading of 15 symbols to mitigate risks.

The Zorro EA signal master account adopts a risk setting trading volume with a principal of 1000 USD and a maximum cumulative drawdown rate of approximately 20%.

So even small funds can follow orders. If the psychology can withstand a larger drawdown rate, even 500 USD can be used for copy trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.18 19:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 19:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.10 10:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.09 16:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.09 16:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.09 16:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
