- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
202
Profit Trade:
102 (50.49%)
Loss Trade:
100 (49.50%)
Best Trade:
37.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
960.60 USD (64 158 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 209.22 USD (66 795 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (62.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
79.07 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
89.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.88%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.79
Long Trade:
101 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
101 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.79
Profitto previsto:
-1.23 USD
Profitto medio:
9.42 USD
Perdita media:
-12.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-156.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-156.50 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
-5.26%
Previsione annuale:
-63.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
293.19 USD
Massimale:
312.93 USD (30.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.67% (312.82 USD)
Per equità:
5.59% (52.17 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|32
|CADJPY
|21
|EURGBP
|16
|GBPUSD
|16
|AUDCAD
|16
|USDCHF
|15
|EURNZD
|14
|NZDJPY
|13
|USDJPY
|10
|AUDNZD
|10
|CHFJPY
|10
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURCHF
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCAD
|54
|CADJPY
|-35
|EURGBP
|-24
|GBPUSD
|-98
|AUDCAD
|-22
|USDCHF
|-28
|EURNZD
|-9
|NZDJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|-12
|AUDNZD
|-27
|CHFJPY
|-47
|EURAUD
|5
|AUDUSD
|-27
|EURCHF
|15
|EURJPY
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCAD
|8K
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
|EURGBP
|-807
|GBPUSD
|-3K
|AUDCAD
|-536
|USDCHF
|-2.2K
|EURNZD
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|257
|USDJPY
|-464
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|CHFJPY
|-1.6K
|EURAUD
|444
|AUDUSD
|-804
|EURCHF
|763
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +37.21 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +62.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -156.50 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.33 × 126
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 330
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 5342
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.59 × 469
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.73 × 5605
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.84 × 146
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.85 × 531
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.95 × 19
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 30
Zorro EA is my first product after interacting with DeepSeek more than ten times.
DeepSeek AI is a great product that makes my thinking more comprehensive. It also enables Zorro to have good adaptability in different market periods. Simultaneously targeting trading of 15 symbols to mitigate risks.
The Zorro EA signal master account adopts a risk setting trading volume with a principal of 1000 USD and a maximum cumulative drawdown rate of approximately 20%.
So even small funds can follow orders. If the psychology can withstand a larger drawdown rate, even 500 USD can be used for copy trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-25%
0
0
USD
USD
751
USD
USD
25
100%
202
50%
89%
0.79
-1.23
USD
USD
31%
1:500