Akapop Srisang

King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus 5 minute TF

Akapop Srisang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
28 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 108%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
361
Profit Trade:
307 (85.04%)
Loss Trade:
54 (14.96%)
Best Trade:
9.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.99 USD
Profitto lordo:
683.47 USD (69 619 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-575.51 USD (55 839 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (66.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
66.59 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
4.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.55%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
42 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.35
Long Trade:
219 (60.66%)
Short Trade:
142 (39.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.19
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
2.23 USD
Perdita media:
-10.66 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-33.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-33.46 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
14.25%
Previsione annuale:
172.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
79.82 USD (34.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.58% (79.78 USD)
Per equità:
9.55% (17.78 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 361
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 108
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.90 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -33.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
📢 King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus Signal – 5-Minute Timeframe

🚀 Powered by the King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA, this signal uses the 5-minute setfile for higher trade frequency while maintaining strict risk control. Built on a real breakout strategy, this system focuses on precision and smart trade management.

✅ Strategy Highlights:

  • Real Breakout Logic – Enters trades only at key breakout levels.

  • No Grid, No Martingale, No AI, No Averaging – 100% clean and transparent logic.

  • Scalper Engine Included – Actively manages trades after execution for optimal performance.

  • Time-Based Trading – Trades only during active market hours for better reliability.

  • Risk Management – Built-in filters for spread, volume, and lot control.

📈 Why 5-Minute Timeframe?

  • More Trade Opportunities – Compared to the default daily version.

  • Fast Market Reaction – Quickly captures short-term breakout moves.

  • Ideal for GOLD – Tuned for high volatility instruments like XAUUSD.


2025.09.23 08:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 12:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 13:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 16:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2025.05.29 22:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.11 13:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.06 23:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.06 23:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.06 23:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.06 22:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.06 22:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.06 22:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.05 17:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 7 days. This comprises 3.15% of days out of the 222 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.05 17:54
80% of trades performed within 4 days. This comprises 1.8% of days out of the 222 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.05 17:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
