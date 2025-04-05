SignauxSections
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus 5 minute TF
Akapop Srisang

King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus 5 minute TF

Akapop Srisang
0 avis
Fiabilité
27 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 114%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
358
Bénéfice trades:
305 (85.19%)
Perte trades:
53 (14.80%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.99 USD
Bénéfice brut:
679.27 USD (69 193 pips)
Perte brute:
-565.32 USD (54 837 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (66.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
66.59 USD (32)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
4.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.55%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
42 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.43
Longs trades:
216 (60.34%)
Courts trades:
142 (39.66%)
Facteur de profit:
1.20
Rendement attendu:
0.32 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.23 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-33.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-33.46 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.77%
Prévision annuelle:
239.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
79.82 USD (34.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.58% (79.78 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.55% (17.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 358
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 114
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.90 USD
Pire transaction: -13 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 32
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +66.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -33.46 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
📢 King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus Signal – 5-Minute Timeframe

🚀 Powered by the King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA, this signal uses the 5-minute setfile for higher trade frequency while maintaining strict risk control. Built on a real breakout strategy, this system focuses on precision and smart trade management.

✅ Strategy Highlights:

  • Real Breakout Logic – Enters trades only at key breakout levels.

  • No Grid, No Martingale, No AI, No Averaging – 100% clean and transparent logic.

  • Scalper Engine Included – Actively manages trades after execution for optimal performance.

  • Time-Based Trading – Trades only during active market hours for better reliability.

  • Risk Management – Built-in filters for spread, volume, and lot control.

📈 Why 5-Minute Timeframe?

  • More Trade Opportunities – Compared to the default daily version.

  • Fast Market Reaction – Quickly captures short-term breakout moves.

  • Ideal for GOLD – Tuned for high volatility instruments like XAUUSD.


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 08:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 12:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 13:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 16:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2025.05.29 22:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.11 13:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.06 23:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.06 23:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.06 23:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.06 22:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.06 22:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.06 22:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.05 17:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 7 days. This comprises 3.15% of days out of the 222 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.05 17:54
80% of trades performed within 4 days. This comprises 1.8% of days out of the 222 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.05 17:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
