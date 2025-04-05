- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|358
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|114
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
📢 King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus Signal – 5-Minute Timeframe
🚀 Powered by the King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA, this signal uses the 5-minute setfile for higher trade frequency while maintaining strict risk control. Built on a real breakout strategy, this system focuses on precision and smart trade management.
✅ Strategy Highlights:
-
Real Breakout Logic – Enters trades only at key breakout levels.
-
No Grid, No Martingale, No AI, No Averaging – 100% clean and transparent logic.
-
Scalper Engine Included – Actively manages trades after execution for optimal performance.
-
Time-Based Trading – Trades only during active market hours for better reliability.
-
Risk Management – Built-in filters for spread, volume, and lot control.
📈 Why 5-Minute Timeframe?
-
More Trade Opportunities – Compared to the default daily version.
-
Fast Market Reaction – Quickly captures short-term breakout moves.
-
Ideal for GOLD – Tuned for high volatility instruments like XAUUSD.
USD
USD
USD