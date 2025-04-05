📢 King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus Signal – 5-Minute Timeframe

🚀 Powered by the King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA, this signal uses the 5-minute setfile for higher trade frequency while maintaining strict risk control. Built on a real breakout strategy, this system focuses on precision and smart trade management.

✅ Strategy Highlights:

Real Breakout Logic – Enters trades only at key breakout levels.

No Grid, No Martingale, No AI, No Averaging – 100% clean and transparent logic.

Scalper Engine Included – Actively manages trades after execution for optimal performance.

Time-Based Trading – Trades only during active market hours for better reliability.

Risk Management – Built-in filters for spread, volume, and lot control.

📈 Why 5-Minute Timeframe?

More Trade Opportunities – Compared to the default daily version.

Fast Market Reaction – Quickly captures short-term breakout moves.

Ideal for GOLD – Tuned for high volatility instruments like XAUUSD.



