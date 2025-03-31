SegnaliSezioni
Nice Trader OÜ

Techno Swing

Nice Trader OÜ
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
27 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 34%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
64
Profit Trade:
53 (82.81%)
Loss Trade:
11 (17.19%)
Best Trade:
13.38 EUR
Worst Trade:
-30.05 EUR
Profitto lordo:
267.12 EUR (35 197 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-176.97 EUR (20 851 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (33.08 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
70.82 EUR (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
96.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.67%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.97
Long Trade:
36 (56.25%)
Short Trade:
28 (43.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.51
Profitto previsto:
1.41 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.04 EUR
Perdita media:
-16.09 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-14.86 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.05 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
12.91%
Previsione annuale:
156.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
31.39 EUR
Massimale:
45.70 EUR (32.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.63% (45.52 EUR)
Per equità:
21.08% (75.03 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD 5
USDCAD 5
AUDUSD 5
USDCHF 5
EURJPY 4
NZDUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
AUDJPY 3
USDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
NZDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDNZD 1
NZDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 54
EURUSD 21
GBPUSD -9
USDCAD -10
AUDUSD 3
USDCHF -31
EURJPY 4
NZDUSD 35
AUDCHF 18
AUDJPY 25
USDJPY 15
GBPJPY 2
NZDCAD 3
EURGBP 5
GBPAUD -19
AUDNZD -16
NZDJPY 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5.7K
EURUSD 2.7K
GBPUSD -766
USDCAD -1K
AUDUSD 494
USDCHF -1.3K
EURJPY 615
NZDUSD 3.7K
AUDCHF 1.5K
AUDJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 2.3K
GBPJPY 313
NZDCAD 501
EURGBP 497
GBPAUD -3K
AUDNZD -2.5K
NZDJPY 977
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.38 EUR
Worst Trade: -30 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +33.08 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.86 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.50 × 2
Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰

📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.

⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.

💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.

🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.

💰 Instruments traded: Forex pairs and Gold only

🔹 Minimum deposit: $100

🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill

🔹 Stop loss used on every trade with risk management between 2–7% per position

🔹 Minimum leverage: 1:30, recommended: 1:200

🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider strongly recommended



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 12:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 06:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.14 21:29
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 06:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 08:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 15:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.26 03:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.23 23:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.22 22:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 07:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.04 15:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.04 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 23:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 23:17
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 07:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
