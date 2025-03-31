- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|54
|EURUSD
|21
|GBPUSD
|-9
|USDCAD
|-10
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|-31
|EURJPY
|4
|NZDUSD
|35
|AUDCHF
|18
|AUDJPY
|25
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPAUD
|-19
|AUDNZD
|-16
|NZDJPY
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|GBPUSD
|-766
|USDCAD
|-1K
|AUDUSD
|494
|USDCHF
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|615
|NZDUSD
|3.7K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|AUDJPY
|3.6K
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|313
|NZDCAD
|501
|EURGBP
|497
|GBPAUD
|-3K
|AUDNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDJPY
|977
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.20 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.08 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|7.60 × 55
|
FBS-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.45 × 76
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰
📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.
⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.
💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.
🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.
💰 Instruments traded: Forex pairs and Gold only
🔹 Minimum deposit: $100
🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill
🔹 Stop loss used on every trade with risk management between 2–7% per position
🔹 Minimum leverage: 1:30, recommended: 1:200
🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider strongly recommended
USD
EUR
EUR