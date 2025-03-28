- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
132
Profit Trade:
84 (63.63%)
Loss Trade:
48 (36.36%)
Best Trade:
121.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-180.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 115.11 USD (159 492 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 330.72 USD (106 402 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (456.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
456.88 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
37.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.43%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.41
Long Trade:
98 (74.24%)
Short Trade:
34 (25.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.34
Profitto previsto:
5.94 USD
Profitto medio:
37.08 USD
Perdita media:
-48.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-147.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-249.23 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
35.05%
Previsione annuale:
425.24%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
48.84 USD
Massimale:
325.13 USD (32.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.64% (325.02 USD)
Per equità:
40.56% (158.49 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|784
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|53K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +121.50 USD
Worst Trade: -180 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +456.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -147.45 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
สัญญาณนี้จากบอทชื่อ Lion cub https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135269?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
35USD al mese
136%
0
0
USD
USD
573
USD
USD
36
94%
132
63%
38%
1.33
5.94
USD
USD
50%
1:500