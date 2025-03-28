SegnaliSezioni
Loungvilat Seehalat

JAME EA LAOS

Loungvilat Seehalat
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
36 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 136%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
132
Profit Trade:
84 (63.63%)
Loss Trade:
48 (36.36%)
Best Trade:
121.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-180.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 115.11 USD (159 492 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 330.72 USD (106 402 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (456.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
456.88 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
37.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.43%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.41
Long Trade:
98 (74.24%)
Short Trade:
34 (25.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.34
Profitto previsto:
5.94 USD
Profitto medio:
37.08 USD
Perdita media:
-48.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-147.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-249.23 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
35.05%
Previsione annuale:
425.24%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
48.84 USD
Massimale:
325.13 USD (32.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.64% (325.02 USD)
Per equità:
40.56% (158.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 784
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 53K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +121.50 USD
Worst Trade: -180 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +456.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -147.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
สัญญาณนี้จากบอทชื่อ Lion cub  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135269?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 20:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.27 19:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 02:45
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.27 11:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.26 07:06
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.24 12:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 20:39
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.22 12:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.22 02:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.18 22:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 09:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 08:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 02:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 02:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
