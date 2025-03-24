- Crescita
Trade:
9 616
Profit Trade:
7 571 (78.73%)
Loss Trade:
2 045 (21.27%)
Best Trade:
398.47 USD
Worst Trade:
-56.61 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 054.80 USD (522 336 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 748.26 USD (465 462 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (9.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
472.24 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
88.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.96%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
209
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.69
Long Trade:
4 978 (51.77%)
Short Trade:
4 638 (48.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
1.20 USD
Perdita media:
-2.81 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-380.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-380.44 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
4.37%
Previsione annuale:
54.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.23 USD
Massimale:
380.44 USD (7.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.23% (234.53 USD)
Per equità:
42.51% (1 181.49 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|3572
|USDJPY
|3291
|EURUSD
|2656
|XAUUSD
|89
|GBPUSD
|8
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|860
|USDJPY
|1K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|147
|GBPUSD
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|30K
|USDJPY
|7.9K
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|XAUUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|303
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +398.47 USD
Worst Trade: -57 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -380.44 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
JustForex-Live
|0.18 × 85
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 60
|
Exness-Real3
|0.21 × 24
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.21 × 24
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.22 × 18
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.25 × 72
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.26 × 144
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.27 × 1234
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.27 × 118
|
Axiory-Live
|0.29 × 34
|
SFM-Live
|0.31 × 112
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.33 × 283
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.36 × 42
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.37 × 86
Highly profitable trading system with low risks. For safe trading, your deposit should be at least $2,500.
Non ci sono recensioni
