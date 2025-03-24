SegnaliSezioni
Valerij Mazurenko

MULTICURRENCY

Valerij Mazurenko
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
32 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 75 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 150%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9 616
Profit Trade:
7 571 (78.73%)
Loss Trade:
2 045 (21.27%)
Best Trade:
398.47 USD
Worst Trade:
-56.61 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 054.80 USD (522 336 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 748.26 USD (465 462 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (9.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
472.24 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
88.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.96%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
209
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.69
Long Trade:
4 978 (51.77%)
Short Trade:
4 638 (48.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
1.20 USD
Perdita media:
-2.81 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-380.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-380.44 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
4.37%
Previsione annuale:
54.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.23 USD
Massimale:
380.44 USD (7.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.23% (234.53 USD)
Per equità:
42.51% (1 181.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 3572
USDJPY 3291
EURUSD 2656
XAUUSD 89
GBPUSD 8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 860
USDJPY 1K
EURUSD 1.3K
XAUUSD 147
GBPUSD 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 30K
USDJPY 7.9K
EURUSD 4.9K
XAUUSD 16K
GBPUSD 303
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +398.47 USD
Worst Trade: -57 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -380.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 4
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.18 × 85
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
Exness-Real3
0.21 × 24
LQD1-Live01
0.21 × 24
UniverseWheel-Live
0.22 × 18
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 144
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.27 × 1234
ICMarkets-Live12
0.27 × 118
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 34
SFM-Live
0.31 × 112
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 283
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.36 × 42
Axi-US07-Live
0.36 × 11
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 86
415 più
Highly profitable trading system with low risks. For safe trading, your deposit should be at least $2,500.
Non ci sono recensioni
