- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 741
Profit Trade:
2 138 (78.00%)
Loss Trade:
603 (22.00%)
Best Trade:
266.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-71.38 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 930.29 USD (120 921 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 306.99 USD (89 733 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (24.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
357.09 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
94.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
114.50%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
92
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.43
Long Trade:
643 (23.46%)
Short Trade:
2 098 (76.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
0.96 USD
Profitto medio:
3.24 USD
Perdita media:
-7.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-387.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-387.52 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
6.79%
Previsione annuale:
79.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
408.20 USD (8.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.46% (408.20 USD)
Per equità:
79.38% (1 669.45 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2741
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|35K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +266.76 USD
Worst Trade: -71 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -387.52 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.44 × 195
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.57 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.61 × 273
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.62 × 58
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.85 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.95 × 502
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.99 × 251
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.03 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.09 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.10 × 49
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.33 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|1.53 × 19
82 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Start date: 4 March 2025
Initial deposit: 2000USD
Pairs: AUDCAD
Setting: default
Target: 10% per month
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
142%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
30
100%
2 741
78%
95%
1.60
0.96
USD
USD
79%
1:500