SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Fullmetal Alchemist
Kwok Chin Kan

Fullmetal Alchemist

Kwok Chin Kan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
30 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 142%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 741
Profit Trade:
2 138 (78.00%)
Loss Trade:
603 (22.00%)
Best Trade:
266.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-71.38 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 930.29 USD (120 921 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 306.99 USD (89 733 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (24.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
357.09 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
94.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
114.50%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
92
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.43
Long Trade:
643 (23.46%)
Short Trade:
2 098 (76.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
0.96 USD
Profitto medio:
3.24 USD
Perdita media:
-7.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-387.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-387.52 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
6.79%
Previsione annuale:
79.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
408.20 USD (8.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.46% (408.20 USD)
Per equità:
79.38% (1 669.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2741
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +266.76 USD
Worst Trade: -71 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -387.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.36 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.44 × 195
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.57 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.61 × 273
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.62 × 58
ICMarkets-Live22
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.85 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.95 × 502
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.99 × 251
LQDLLC-Live01
1.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
1.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.03 × 108
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.09 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.10 × 49
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.53 × 19
82 più
Start date: 4 March 2025

Initial deposit: 2000USD

Pairs: AUDCAD

Setting: default

Target: 10% per month

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 16:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 15:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 17:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 11:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 13:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.05 09:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 02:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 02:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 01:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 03:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.16 14:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.16 01:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 21:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 18:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 03:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 00:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Fullmetal Alchemist
50USD al mese
142%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
30
100%
2 741
78%
95%
1.60
0.96
USD
79%
1:500
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.