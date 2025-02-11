SegnaliSezioni
Eta Nakajima

Very small asset

Eta Nakajima
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
5 / 21K USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 221%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
456
Profit Trade:
280 (61.40%)
Loss Trade:
176 (38.60%)
Best Trade:
43 070.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-134 593.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
1 505 824.00 JPY (15 474 914 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-748 752.00 JPY (3 180 542 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (75 648.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
110 452.00 JPY (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
57.97%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.20
Long Trade:
314 (68.86%)
Short Trade:
142 (31.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.01
Profitto previsto:
1 660.25 JPY
Profitto medio:
5 377.94 JPY
Perdita media:
-4 254.27 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-72 976.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-343 423.00 JPY (5)
Crescita mensile:
4.46%
Previsione annuale:
54.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 168.00 JPY
Massimale:
343 423.00 JPY (32.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.95% (343 423.00 JPY)
Per equità:
52.71% (511 249.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 195
US500 136
XAUUSD 49
USDJPY 37
DE30 20
ETHUSD 16
JP225 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 4.3K
US500 601
XAUUSD -170
USDJPY 526
DE30 1.2K
ETHUSD 72
JP225 177
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 12M
US500 16K
XAUUSD -38K
USDJPY 3K
DE30 76K
ETHUSD 21K
JP225 25K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +43 070.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -134 593 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75 648.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -72 976.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 38
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 102
Exness-MT5Real8
0.41 × 378
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.43 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.37 × 810
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
2.06 × 599
Exness-MT5Real11
2.51 × 257
22 più
signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 16:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 15:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 13:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 23:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 19:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 15:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 15:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 10:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 09:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 14:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 12:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 05:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 03:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 07:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
