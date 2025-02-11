- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
456
Profit Trade:
280 (61.40%)
Loss Trade:
176 (38.60%)
Best Trade:
43 070.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-134 593.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
1 505 824.00 JPY (15 474 914 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-748 752.00 JPY (3 180 542 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (75 648.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
110 452.00 JPY (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
57.97%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.20
Long Trade:
314 (68.86%)
Short Trade:
142 (31.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.01
Profitto previsto:
1 660.25 JPY
Profitto medio:
5 377.94 JPY
Perdita media:
-4 254.27 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-72 976.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-343 423.00 JPY (5)
Crescita mensile:
4.46%
Previsione annuale:
54.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 168.00 JPY
Massimale:
343 423.00 JPY (32.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.95% (343 423.00 JPY)
Per equità:
52.71% (511 249.00 JPY)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|195
|US500
|136
|XAUUSD
|49
|USDJPY
|37
|DE30
|20
|ETHUSD
|16
|JP225
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|4.3K
|US500
|601
|XAUUSD
|-170
|USDJPY
|526
|DE30
|1.2K
|ETHUSD
|72
|JP225
|177
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|12M
|US500
|16K
|XAUUSD
|-38K
|USDJPY
|3K
|DE30
|76K
|ETHUSD
|21K
|JP225
|25K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +43 070.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -134 593 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75 648.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -72 976.00 JPY
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 102
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.41 × 378
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.37 × 810
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.06 × 599
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.51 × 257
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
