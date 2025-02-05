- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
927
Profit Trade:
838 (90.39%)
Loss Trade:
89 (9.60%)
Best Trade:
12.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-223.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 095.90 USD (93 648 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 544.39 USD (77 200 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
147 (146.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
146.20 USD (147)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
44.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.54%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
37
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.46
Long Trade:
581 (62.68%)
Short Trade:
346 (37.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.71
Profitto previsto:
-0.48 USD
Profitto medio:
1.31 USD
Perdita media:
-17.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-35.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-737.65 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
18.25%
Previsione annuale:
224.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
661.82 USD
Massimale:
970.92 USD (66.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
54.28% (971.19 USD)
Per equità:
34.76% (558.87 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|797
|XAUUSD
|130
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|142
|XAUUSD
|-591
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|20K
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.51 USD
Worst Trade: -223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 147
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +146.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.34 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RealmsTech-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.22 × 18
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.50 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.53 × 47
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.05 × 573
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.95 × 21
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.99 × 11243
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.00 × 4
|
ArumTrade-Server
|2.18 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2211
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.08 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3440
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 3448
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1924
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.00 × 1
21 più
This account makes use of a program that has been tested in DEMO, in order to get the least "Drawdown" possible, however, keep in mind that TRADING is an activity that carries a high risk, so copying the signal is at your own risk and knowledge.
-- Minimum account balance to operate -> 1.200$ (recommended)
-- Maximum drawdown in the last 4 years tested -> 20%
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-29%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
43
99%
927
90%
45%
0.70
-0.48
USD
USD
54%
1:200