Jairo Enrique Porto Hernandez

0 recensioni
43 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -29%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
927
Profit Trade:
838 (90.39%)
Loss Trade:
89 (9.60%)
Best Trade:
12.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-223.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 095.90 USD (93 648 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 544.39 USD (77 200 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
147 (146.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
146.20 USD (147)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
44.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.54%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
37
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.46
Long Trade:
581 (62.68%)
Short Trade:
346 (37.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.71
Profitto previsto:
-0.48 USD
Profitto medio:
1.31 USD
Perdita media:
-17.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-35.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-737.65 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
18.25%
Previsione annuale:
224.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
661.82 USD
Massimale:
970.92 USD (66.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
54.28% (971.19 USD)
Per equità:
34.76% (558.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 797
XAUUSD 130
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 142
XAUUSD -591
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 20K
XAUUSD -3.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.51 USD
Worst Trade: -223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 147
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +146.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RealmsTech-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 74
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.22 × 18
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 6
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.50 × 2
Alpari-MT5
0.53 × 47
ICMarkets-MT5
0.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.05 × 573
Tickmill-Live
1.11 × 9
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
VantageFX-Live
1.95 × 21
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.99 × 11243
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.00 × 4
ArumTrade-Server
2.18 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.08 × 25
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3440
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3448
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1924
PepperstoneUK-Live
4.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.00 × 1
21 più
This account makes use of a program that has been tested in DEMO, in order to get the least "Drawdown" possible, however, keep in mind that TRADING is an activity that carries a high risk, so copying the signal is at your own risk and knowledge.

-- Minimum account balance to operate -> 1.200$ (recommended)

-- Maximum drawdown in the last 4 years tested -> 20%


Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.