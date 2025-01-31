SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15
Andika Tri Saputra

GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15

Andika Tri Saputra
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
37 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 564%
Monex-Server5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 177
Profit Trade:
1 169 (99.32%)
Loss Trade:
8 (0.68%)
Best Trade:
105.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 573.96 USD (211 030 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-33.27 USD (2 352 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
755 (4 106.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 106.20 USD (755)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
78.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.67%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
43
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
713.17
Long Trade:
1 170 (99.41%)
Short Trade:
7 (0.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
317.82
Profitto previsto:
8.96 USD
Profitto medio:
9.05 USD
Perdita media:
-4.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-7.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14.78 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
13.43%
Previsione annuale:
164.72%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
14.78 USD (2.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.29% (14.78 USD)
Per equità:
68.71% (5 063.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDv 897
CLS10v 270
SP.p 8
USDJPYv 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDv 7.9K
CLS10v 2.6K
SP.p 23
USDJPYv -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDv 199K
CLS10v 7.4K
SP.p 4.7K
USDJPYv -2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +105.95 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 755
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4 106.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Server5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Monex-Server5
0.17 × 23
Minimum Equity 2500$-5.000$ for size lot 0.10

Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.

rading Approach:
- Limited position trading (1-2 positions)
- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure
- Average holding time: 15-45 minutes
- 40-60 trades per month
- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies
- Conservative risk management per trade
- BUY ONLY
- More Safety, running at timeframe M15



2025.09.10 04:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 10:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 08:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 04:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 12:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 11:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 15:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 13:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 02:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 01:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 01:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.18 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
