SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15
Andika Tri Saputra

GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15

Andika Tri Saputra
0 avis
Fiabilité
37 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 561%
Monex-Server5
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 171
Bénéfice trades:
1 163 (99.31%)
Perte trades:
8 (0.68%)
Meilleure transaction:
105.95 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 555.68 USD (210 940 pips)
Perte brute:
-33.27 USD (2 352 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
749 (4 087.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 087.92 USD (749)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Activité de trading:
78.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.67%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
711.94
Longs trades:
1 164 (99.40%)
Courts trades:
7 (0.60%)
Facteur de profit:
317.27
Rendement attendu:
8.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.16 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-7.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-14.78 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.07%
Prévision annuelle:
170.69%
Algo trading:
31%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.78 USD (2.65%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.29% (14.78 USD)
Par fonds propres:
68.71% (5 063.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDv 897
CLS10v 264
SP.p 8
USDJPYv 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDv 7.9K
CLS10v 2.6K
SP.p 23
USDJPYv -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDv 199K
CLS10v 7.3K
SP.p 4.7K
USDJPYv -2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +105.95 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 749
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4 087.92 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Monex-Server5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Monex-Server5
0.17 × 23
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Minimum Equity 2500$-5.000$ for size lot 0.10

Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.

rading Approach:
- Limited position trading (1-2 positions)
- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure
- Average holding time: 15-45 minutes
- 40-60 trades per month
- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies
- Conservative risk management per trade
- BUY ONLY
- More Safety, running at timeframe M15



Aucun avis
2025.09.10 04:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 10:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 08:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 04:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 12:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 11:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 15:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 13:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 02:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 01:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 01:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.18 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15
30 USD par mois
561%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
37
31%
1 171
99%
79%
317.27
8.99
USD
69%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.