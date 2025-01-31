SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15
Andika Tri Saputra

GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15

Andika Tri Saputra
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
37 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 564%
Monex-Server5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 177
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 169 (99.32%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (0.68%)
En iyi işlem:
105.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-14.78 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 573.96 USD (211 030 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-33.27 USD (2 352 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
755 (4 106.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4 106.20 USD (755)
Sharpe oranı:
0.39
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.67%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
43
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
713.17
Alış işlemleri:
1 170 (99.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (0.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
317.82
Beklenen getiri:
8.96 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.05 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-7.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-14.78 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
13.43%
Yıllık tahmin:
164.72%
Algo alım-satım:
31%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
14.78 USD (2.65%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.29% (14.78 USD)
Varlığa göre:
68.71% (5 063.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDv 897
CLS10v 270
SP.p 8
USDJPYv 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDv 7.9K
CLS10v 2.6K
SP.p 23
USDJPYv -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDv 199K
CLS10v 7.4K
SP.p 4.7K
USDJPYv -2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +105.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 755
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4 106.20 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Monex-Server5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Monex-Server5
0.17 × 23
Minimum Equity 2500$-5.000$ for size lot 0.10

Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.

rading Approach:
- Limited position trading (1-2 positions)
- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure
- Average holding time: 15-45 minutes
- 40-60 trades per month
- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies
- Conservative risk management per trade
- BUY ONLY
- More Safety, running at timeframe M15



İnceleme yok
2025.09.10 04:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 10:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 08:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 04:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 12:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 11:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 15:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 13:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 02:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 01:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 01:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.18 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GOLD Scalping Dragon V2 M15
Ayda 30 USD
564%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
37
31%
1 177
99%
79%
317.82
8.96
USD
69%
1:500
