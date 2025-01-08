- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
192
Profit Trade:
169 (88.02%)
Loss Trade:
23 (11.98%)
Best Trade:
28.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
852.36 USD (66 845 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-514.84 USD (37 914 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (175.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.96 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
6.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.94%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.91
Long Trade:
128 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
64 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.66
Profitto previsto:
1.76 USD
Profitto medio:
5.04 USD
Perdita media:
-22.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-57.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-60.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
31.44%
Previsione annuale:
381.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
68.77 USD (16.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.71% (60.44 USD)
Per equità:
16.63% (29.60 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|192
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|338
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +28.58 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +175.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -57.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
