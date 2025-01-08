SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Mon Scalper
Xuan Bach Nguyen

Mon Scalper

Xuan Bach Nguyen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 199 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 225%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
192
Profit Trade:
169 (88.02%)
Loss Trade:
23 (11.98%)
Best Trade:
28.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
852.36 USD (66 845 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-514.84 USD (37 914 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (175.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.96 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
6.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.94%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.91
Long Trade:
128 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
64 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.66
Profitto previsto:
1.76 USD
Profitto medio:
5.04 USD
Perdita media:
-22.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-57.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-60.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
31.44%
Previsione annuale:
381.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
68.77 USD (16.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.71% (60.44 USD)
Per equità:
16.63% (29.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 192
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 338
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +28.58 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +175.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -57.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.22 22:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 01:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 16:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 02:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.20 13:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.27 04:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.26 14:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.22 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.20 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.20 08:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.15 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.15 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.09 13:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.09 13:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.09 12:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.09 12:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.09 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.08 13:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Mon Scalper
199USD al mese
225%
0
0
USD
488
USD
38
100%
192
88%
7%
1.65
1.76
USD
29%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.