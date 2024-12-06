- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
673
Profit Trade:
616 (91.53%)
Loss Trade:
57 (8.47%)
Best Trade:
31.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
555.91 USD (44 669 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-217.95 USD (16 520 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
78 (32.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
39.17 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
38.98%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.85%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.59
Long Trade:
292 (43.39%)
Short Trade:
381 (56.61%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.55
Profitto previsto:
0.50 USD
Profitto medio:
0.90 USD
Perdita media:
-3.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-31.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-31.90 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
10.59%
Previsione annuale:
128.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.37 USD
Massimale:
31.90 USD (5.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.66% (11.69 USD)
Per equità:
23.00% (205.39 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|673
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|338
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|28K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +31.66 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -31.90 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 421
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.38 × 1642
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 132
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.53 × 459
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 2067
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
Greetings Everyone,
Welcome to MAHIGAN Signal!We are excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing a comprehensive and professional framework for trading GBP/USD effectively, balancing both opportunities and risks.
Key Features:
- Currency Pairs: GBPUSD
- Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ICMarkets for optimal results).
- Recommended Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: $700
- Initial Lot Size: 0.01 for every $700 in your account balance.
- Trading on friday: Disabled
Trading Strategy: This signal analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.
Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.
Contact Us:Recommended Broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=67185
Telegram: Bilde Trader @moh_jeelle
Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
