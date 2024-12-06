SegnaliSezioni
Mohammed Jeelle Iidle

MAHIGAN

Mohammed Jeelle Iidle
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
51 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 81%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
673
Profit Trade:
616 (91.53%)
Loss Trade:
57 (8.47%)
Best Trade:
31.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
555.91 USD (44 669 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-217.95 USD (16 520 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
78 (32.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
39.17 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
38.98%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.85%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.59
Long Trade:
292 (43.39%)
Short Trade:
381 (56.61%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.55
Profitto previsto:
0.50 USD
Profitto medio:
0.90 USD
Perdita media:
-3.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-31.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-31.90 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
10.59%
Previsione annuale:
128.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.37 USD
Massimale:
31.90 USD (5.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.66% (11.69 USD)
Per equità:
23.00% (205.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 673
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 338
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 28K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +31.66 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -31.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.28 × 421
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.29 × 7
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.36 × 103
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.38 × 1642
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live
0.47 × 132
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.53 × 459
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 2067
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
71 più
Greetings Everyone,

Welcome to MAHIGAN Signal!

We are excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing a comprehensive and professional framework for trading GBP/USD effectively, balancing both opportunities and risks.


Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: GBPUSD
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ICMarkets for optimal results).
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: $700
  • Initial Lot Size: 0.01 for every $700 in your account balance.
  • Trading on friday: Disabled

Trading Strategy: This signal analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.



Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.


Contact Us:
Telegram: Bilde Trader @moh_jeelle

Recommended Broker:  https://icmarkets.com/?camp=67185


Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 06:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 11:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 20:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged
2025.08.08 19:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 18:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 15:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 23:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.19 04:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 06:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 13:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.10 23:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.10 21:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MAHIGAN
30USD al mese
81%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
51
100%
673
91%
39%
2.55
0.50
USD
23%
1:500
Copia

