- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 596
Profit Trade:
1 965 (75.69%)
Loss Trade:
631 (24.31%)
Best Trade:
499.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-163.65 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 429.62 USD (294 085 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 570.32 USD (196 683 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (170.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
605.96 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
79.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.82%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
14.52
Long Trade:
1 264 (48.69%)
Short Trade:
1 332 (51.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
3.41 USD
Profitto medio:
10.91 USD
Perdita media:
-19.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-579.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-579.37 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
1.37%
Previsione annuale:
17.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
610.06 USD (9.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.58% (409.98 USD)
Per equità:
14.81% (1 942.17 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-E
|1011
|NZDCAD-E
|955
|AUDNZD-E
|630
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD-E
|3.8K
|NZDCAD-E
|3.4K
|AUDNZD-E
|1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD-E
|36K
|NZDCAD-E
|40K
|AUDNZD-E
|22K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +499.44 USD
Worst Trade: -164 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +170.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -579.37 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
This signal is designed for real investors who value consistency and sustainable growth. If you're seeking reasonable monthly income with low risk, this is the signal for you.
Key Highlights:
- Track Record: Backed by over 3 years of real, positive performance.
- Objective: Deliver consistent passive income with minimal drawdown.
Recommendations for Optimal Results:
- Use an ECN account.
- Choose a leverage of 1:300 or higher.
- Maintain low drawdown by trading 0.01 lots per $500–$1,000 in balance.
Relax, trust the process, and watch your portfolio grow steadily each month!
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
45USD al mese
196%
2
3.8K
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
192
100%
2 596
75%
80%
1.70
3.41
USD
USD
15%
1:500
And another poor trader. Sets stop losses to look good, but would wipe account before they are reached. Increases loosing positions to a risky level instead of cutting loses.