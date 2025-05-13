SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Pinnacle Alpha
Foong Jin Xin

Pinnacle Alpha

Foong Jin Xin
1 recensione
Affidabilità
192 settimane
2 / 3.8K USD
Copia per 45 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 196%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 596
Profit Trade:
1 965 (75.69%)
Loss Trade:
631 (24.31%)
Best Trade:
499.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-163.65 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 429.62 USD (294 085 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 570.32 USD (196 683 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (170.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
605.96 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
79.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.82%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
14.52
Long Trade:
1 264 (48.69%)
Short Trade:
1 332 (51.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
3.41 USD
Profitto medio:
10.91 USD
Perdita media:
-19.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-579.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-579.37 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
1.37%
Previsione annuale:
17.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
610.06 USD (9.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.58% (409.98 USD)
Per equità:
14.81% (1 942.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD-E 1011
NZDCAD-E 955
AUDNZD-E 630
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD-E 3.8K
NZDCAD-E 3.4K
AUDNZD-E 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD-E 36K
NZDCAD-E 40K
AUDNZD-E 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +499.44 USD
Worst Trade: -164 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +170.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -579.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is designed for real investors who value consistency and sustainable growth. If you're seeking reasonable monthly income with low risk, this is the signal for you.

Key Highlights:

  • Track Record: Backed by over 3 years of real, positive performance.
  • Objective: Deliver consistent passive income with minimal drawdown.

Recommendations for Optimal Results:

  • Use an ECN account.
  • Choose a leverage of 1:300 or higher.
  • Maintain low drawdown by trading 0.01 lots per $500–$1,000 in balance.

Relax, trust the process, and watch your portfolio grow steadily each month!


Valutazione media:
Sandman855
216
Sandman855 2025.05.13 21:42 
 

And another poor trader. Sets stop losses to look good, but would wipe account before they are reached. Increases loosing positions to a risky level instead of cutting loses.

2024.12.31 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 22:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.03 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.03 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
