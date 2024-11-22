EURO Digger



This signal seeks to exploit the EURO / US Dollar relation.

The signal works 24/5 - so an ECN + VPS-Server or similar 24/5-solution is absolutely neccessary.

Your account has to be in hedgingmode so that long and short in the same instrument and at the same time is possible.

At the time of publishing the signal (22th Nov. 2024) the account had 531 Euro in balance.

Leverage is 1:500. Trading is at or close to 100% algorithmic.

*** If you have a different leverage or a different account-size, dont worry as the MQL5 subscription-service deals with these issues. More information can be fond here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber or here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example



*** It is advisable to every now and then retain some money from your account***





*** REMEMBER: Don´t risk money you cannot afford to loose***





