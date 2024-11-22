SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EURO Digger 2
Willi Bambach

EURO Digger 2

Willi Bambach
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
45 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 35%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
73
Profit Trade:
51 (69.86%)
Loss Trade:
22 (30.14%)
Best Trade:
93.09 EUR
Worst Trade:
-66.70 EUR
Profitto lordo:
503.23 EUR (9 573 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-324.98 EUR (7 171 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (15.04 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
224.80 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
0.10%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.33%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.76
Long Trade:
40 (54.79%)
Short Trade:
33 (45.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.55
Profitto previsto:
2.44 EUR
Profitto medio:
9.87 EUR
Perdita media:
-14.77 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-35.19 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-66.70 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
-4.90%
Previsione annuale:
-59.42%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.20 EUR
Massimale:
101.07 EUR (16.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.50% (101.05 EUR)
Per equità:
10.68% (65.38 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 73
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 203
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +93.09 EUR
Worst Trade: -67 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.04 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.19 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.12 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.50 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
1.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.57 × 238
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.67 × 9
Darwinex-Live
1.92 × 25
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.33 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
3.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.13 × 38
Tradestone-Real
5.93 × 382
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.18 × 22
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.20 × 10
AMarkets-Real
8.67 × 3
VolansTrade-Server
9.13 × 24
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

EURO Digger


This signal seeks to exploit the EURO / US Dollar relation.
The signal works 24/5 - so an ECN + VPS-Server or similar 24/5-solution is absolutely neccessary.
Your account has to be in hedgingmode so that long and short in the same instrument and at the same time is possible.
At the time of publishing the signal (22th Nov. 2024) the account had 531 Euro in balance.

Leverage is 1:500.

Trading is at or close to 100% algorithmic.


*** If you have a different leverage or a different account-size, dont worry as the MQL5 subscription-service deals with these issues. More information can be fond here:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

or here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example


*** It is advisable to every now and then retain some money from your  account***


*** REMEMBER: Don´t risk money you cannot afford to loose***

Disclaimer of Warranties

YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE SIGNALS SERVICE IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT THE SIGNALS SERVICE IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND.

YOU AGREE TO USE THE SIGNALS SERVICE AND ANY MATERIALS DOWNLOADED OR OTHERWISE OBTAINED THROUGH THE USE OF THE SIGNALS SERVICE AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION AND RISK AND YOU WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER SYSTEM OR OTHER DEVICE OR LOSS OF DATA AS A RESULT OF SUCH USE.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 11:11 2025.09.14 11:11:42  

Hallo Moderator, the signal perfgorms well because it takes only the best odds. Please reactivate it.

2025.09.12 15:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 10:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 245 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 13:51
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 00:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 09:15
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.01 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 00:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.08 12:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.05 12:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 06:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.30 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 08:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 11:23
No swaps are charged
2025.05.15 11:23
No swaps are charged
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EURO Digger 2
39USD al mese
35%
0
0
USD
878
EUR
45
97%
73
69%
0%
1.54
2.44
EUR
16%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.