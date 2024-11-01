- Crescita
Trade:
1 633
Profit Trade:
1 206 (73.85%)
Loss Trade:
427 (26.15%)
Best Trade:
2 456.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-3 710.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
160 624.89 USD (1 922 679 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-101 831.40 USD (793 532 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (5 307.58 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8 009.16 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
86.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.32%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
97
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.79
Long Trade:
1 541 (94.37%)
Short Trade:
92 (5.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
36.00 USD
Profitto medio:
133.19 USD
Perdita media:
-238.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-4 516.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 582.61 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
7.77%
Previsione annuale:
94.26%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 132.24 USD
Massimale:
8 663.12 USD (28.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.69% (6 620.94 USD)
Per equità:
16.98% (8 211.89 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|MSFT
|298
|LLY
|225
|XAUAUD
|182
|VIX.r
|174
|AVGO
|109
|AUDCHF
|88
|AAPL
|80
|PLTR
|71
|NVIDIA
|69
|XAUUSD
|59
|SNPS
|43
|AMAZON
|41
|VISA
|34
|TSM
|30
|AMD
|27
|MA
|25
|WMT
|19
|BX
|15
|META
|15
|LRCX
|12
|ISRG
|11
|JBL
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|MSFT
|-1.7K
|LLY
|1.2K
|XAUAUD
|20K
|VIX.r
|7.5K
|AVGO
|8.8K
|AUDCHF
|-3.5K
|AAPL
|6.6K
|PLTR
|11K
|NVIDIA
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|SNPS
|-2.1K
|AMAZON
|-1K
|VISA
|120
|TSM
|2.2K
|AMD
|1.2K
|MA
|230
|WMT
|-68
|BX
|-798
|META
|1.1K
|LRCX
|1.5K
|ISRG
|-2.5K
|JBL
|935
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|MSFT
|62K
|LLY
|55K
|XAUAUD
|595K
|VIX.r
|50K
|AVGO
|126K
|AUDCHF
|-19K
|AAPL
|15K
|PLTR
|69K
|NVIDIA
|10K
|XAUUSD
|127K
|SNPS
|-16K
|AMAZON
|-2K
|VISA
|3.9K
|TSM
|24K
|AMD
|12K
|MA
|4.9K
|WMT
|-363
|BX
|-6.7K
|META
|43K
|LRCX
|8.4K
|ISRG
|-42K
|JBL
|8.5K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 456.40 USD
Worst Trade: -3 710 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 307.58 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 516.91 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.10 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.18 × 467
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.82 × 155
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.91 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.18 × 738
|
MAEXLimited-MT5 Instant Real Server
|1.33 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.59 × 538
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.60 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT5 Instant Real Server
|1.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.80 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
ImperialMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.29 × 7
18 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Forward Research fund 1 focuses on trading Mid Term to short Term US Big Cap, Indices & (Certain Currency Pair, Gold & Vixx Futures for Hedging purpose) to form a semi Correlated trading portfolio, and to achieve long term capital growth with adjusted risk. This Fund is a Mix Semi-Bot management that allows to long and Short the market based on certain parameters such as Technical Analysis, Long Term Market Structure & Key Fundamental Analysis such as key impact Economic Data.
Non ci sono recensioni
