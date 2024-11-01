Forward Research fund 1 focuses on trading Mid Term to short Term US Big Cap, Indices & (Certain Currency Pair, Gold & Vixx Futures for Hedging purpose) to form a semi Correlated trading portfolio, and to achieve long term capital growth with adjusted risk. This Fund is a Mix Semi-Bot management that allows to long and Short the market based on certain parameters such as Technical Analysis, Long Term Market Structure & Key Fundamental Analysis such as key impact Economic Data.