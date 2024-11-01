SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FWD Research Fund 1
Yeoh Beng Kien

FWD Research Fund 1

Yeoh Beng Kien
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
109 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 105%
VantageInternational-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 633
Profit Trade:
1 206 (73.85%)
Loss Trade:
427 (26.15%)
Best Trade:
2 456.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-3 710.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
160 624.89 USD (1 922 679 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-101 831.40 USD (793 532 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (5 307.58 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8 009.16 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
86.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.32%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
97
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.79
Long Trade:
1 541 (94.37%)
Short Trade:
92 (5.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
36.00 USD
Profitto medio:
133.19 USD
Perdita media:
-238.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-4 516.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 582.61 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
7.77%
Previsione annuale:
94.26%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 132.24 USD
Massimale:
8 663.12 USD (28.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.69% (6 620.94 USD)
Per equità:
16.98% (8 211.89 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
MSFT 298
LLY 225
XAUAUD 182
VIX.r 174
AVGO 109
AUDCHF 88
AAPL 80
PLTR 71
NVIDIA 69
XAUUSD 59
SNPS 43
AMAZON 41
VISA 34
TSM 30
AMD 27
MA 25
WMT 19
BX 15
META 15
LRCX 12
ISRG 11
JBL 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
MSFT -1.7K
LLY 1.2K
XAUAUD 20K
VIX.r 7.5K
AVGO 8.8K
AUDCHF -3.5K
AAPL 6.6K
PLTR 11K
NVIDIA 1.2K
XAUUSD 7.7K
SNPS -2.1K
AMAZON -1K
VISA 120
TSM 2.2K
AMD 1.2K
MA 230
WMT -68
BX -798
META 1.1K
LRCX 1.5K
ISRG -2.5K
JBL 935
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
MSFT 62K
LLY 55K
XAUAUD 595K
VIX.r 50K
AVGO 126K
AUDCHF -19K
AAPL 15K
PLTR 69K
NVIDIA 10K
XAUUSD 127K
SNPS -16K
AMAZON -2K
VISA 3.9K
TSM 24K
AMD 12K
MA 4.9K
WMT -363
BX -6.7K
META 43K
LRCX 8.4K
ISRG -42K
JBL 8.5K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 456.40 USD
Worst Trade: -3 710 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 307.58 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 516.91 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.10 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.18 × 467
StriforLtd-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.82 × 155
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.91 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.18 × 738
MAEXLimited-MT5 Instant Real Server
1.33 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.59 × 538
Exness-MT5Real5
1.60 × 5
ForexClub-MT5 Instant Real Server
1.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.80 × 5
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
ImperialMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.29 × 7
18 più
Forward Research fund 1 focuses on trading Mid Term to short Term US Big Cap, Indices & (Certain Currency Pair, Gold & Vixx Futures for Hedging purpose) to form a semi Correlated trading portfolio, and to  achieve long term capital growth with adjusted risk. This Fund is a Mix Semi-Bot management that allows to long and Short the market based on certain parameters such as Technical Analysis, Long Term Market Structure & Key Fundamental Analysis such as key impact Economic Data.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 18:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 14:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 16:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.07 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 07:04
No swaps are charged
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FWD Research Fund 1
99USD al mese
105%
0
0
USD
168K
USD
109
75%
1 633
73%
86%
1.57
36.00
USD
17%
1:100
