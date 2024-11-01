SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / FWD Research Fund 1
Yeoh Beng Kien

FWD Research Fund 1

Yeoh Beng Kien
0 avis
Fiabilité
109 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 105%
VantageInternational-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 633
Bénéfice trades:
1 206 (73.85%)
Perte trades:
427 (26.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 456.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-3 710.10 USD
Bénéfice brut:
160 624.89 USD (1 922 679 pips)
Perte brute:
-101 831.40 USD (793 532 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (5 307.58 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8 009.16 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
86.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.32%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
94
Temps de détention moyen:
10 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.79
Longs trades:
1 541 (94.37%)
Courts trades:
92 (5.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.58
Rendement attendu:
36.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
133.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-238.48 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
23 (-4 516.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 582.61 USD (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.77%
Prévision annuelle:
94.26%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 132.24 USD
Maximal:
8 663.12 USD (28.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.69% (6 620.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.98% (8 211.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
MSFT 298
LLY 225
XAUAUD 182
VIX.r 174
AVGO 109
AUDCHF 88
AAPL 80
PLTR 71
NVIDIA 69
XAUUSD 59
SNPS 43
AMAZON 41
VISA 34
TSM 30
AMD 27
MA 25
WMT 19
BX 15
META 15
LRCX 12
ISRG 11
JBL 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
MSFT -1.7K
LLY 1.2K
XAUAUD 20K
VIX.r 7.5K
AVGO 8.8K
AUDCHF -3.5K
AAPL 6.6K
PLTR 11K
NVIDIA 1.2K
XAUUSD 7.7K
SNPS -2.1K
AMAZON -1K
VISA 120
TSM 2.2K
AMD 1.2K
MA 230
WMT -68
BX -798
META 1.1K
LRCX 1.5K
ISRG -2.5K
JBL 935
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
MSFT 62K
LLY 55K
XAUAUD 595K
VIX.r 50K
AVGO 126K
AUDCHF -19K
AAPL 15K
PLTR 69K
NVIDIA 10K
XAUUSD 127K
SNPS -16K
AMAZON -2K
VISA 3.9K
TSM 24K
AMD 12K
MA 4.9K
WMT -363
BX -6.7K
META 43K
LRCX 8.4K
ISRG -42K
JBL 8.5K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 456.40 USD
Pire transaction: -3 710 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5 307.58 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 516.91 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.10 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.18 × 467
StriforLtd-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.82 × 155
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.91 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.18 × 738
MAEXLimited-MT5 Instant Real Server
1.33 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.59 × 538
Exness-MT5Real5
1.60 × 5
ForexClub-MT5 Instant Real Server
1.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.80 × 5
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
ImperialMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.29 × 7
18 plus...
Forward Research fund 1 focuses on trading Mid Term to short Term US Big Cap, Indices & (Certain Currency Pair, Gold & Vixx Futures for Hedging purpose) to form a semi Correlated trading portfolio, and to  achieve long term capital growth with adjusted risk. This Fund is a Mix Semi-Bot management that allows to long and Short the market based on certain parameters such as Technical Analysis, Long Term Market Structure & Key Fundamental Analysis such as key impact Economic Data.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
FWD Research Fund 1
99 USD par mois
105%
0
0
USD
168K
USD
109
75%
1 633
73%
86%
1.57
36.00
USD
17%
1:100
