- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 633
Bénéfice trades:
1 206 (73.85%)
Perte trades:
427 (26.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 456.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-3 710.10 USD
Bénéfice brut:
160 624.89 USD (1 922 679 pips)
Perte brute:
-101 831.40 USD (793 532 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (5 307.58 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8 009.16 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
86.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.32%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
94
Temps de détention moyen:
10 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.79
Longs trades:
1 541 (94.37%)
Courts trades:
92 (5.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.58
Rendement attendu:
36.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
133.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-238.48 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
23 (-4 516.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 582.61 USD (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.77%
Prévision annuelle:
94.26%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 132.24 USD
Maximal:
8 663.12 USD (28.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.69% (6 620.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.98% (8 211.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|MSFT
|298
|LLY
|225
|XAUAUD
|182
|VIX.r
|174
|AVGO
|109
|AUDCHF
|88
|AAPL
|80
|PLTR
|71
|NVIDIA
|69
|XAUUSD
|59
|SNPS
|43
|AMAZON
|41
|VISA
|34
|TSM
|30
|AMD
|27
|MA
|25
|WMT
|19
|BX
|15
|META
|15
|LRCX
|12
|ISRG
|11
|JBL
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|MSFT
|-1.7K
|LLY
|1.2K
|XAUAUD
|20K
|VIX.r
|7.5K
|AVGO
|8.8K
|AUDCHF
|-3.5K
|AAPL
|6.6K
|PLTR
|11K
|NVIDIA
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|SNPS
|-2.1K
|AMAZON
|-1K
|VISA
|120
|TSM
|2.2K
|AMD
|1.2K
|MA
|230
|WMT
|-68
|BX
|-798
|META
|1.1K
|LRCX
|1.5K
|ISRG
|-2.5K
|JBL
|935
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|MSFT
|62K
|LLY
|55K
|XAUAUD
|595K
|VIX.r
|50K
|AVGO
|126K
|AUDCHF
|-19K
|AAPL
|15K
|PLTR
|69K
|NVIDIA
|10K
|XAUUSD
|127K
|SNPS
|-16K
|AMAZON
|-2K
|VISA
|3.9K
|TSM
|24K
|AMD
|12K
|MA
|4.9K
|WMT
|-363
|BX
|-6.7K
|META
|43K
|LRCX
|8.4K
|ISRG
|-42K
|JBL
|8.5K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 456.40 USD
Pire transaction: -3 710 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5 307.58 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 516.91 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.10 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.18 × 467
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.82 × 155
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.91 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.18 × 738
|
MAEXLimited-MT5 Instant Real Server
|1.33 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.59 × 538
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.60 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT5 Instant Real Server
|1.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.80 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
ImperialMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.29 × 7
Forward Research fund 1 focuses on trading Mid Term to short Term US Big Cap, Indices & (Certain Currency Pair, Gold & Vixx Futures for Hedging purpose) to form a semi Correlated trading portfolio, and to achieve long term capital growth with adjusted risk. This Fund is a Mix Semi-Bot management that allows to long and Short the market based on certain parameters such as Technical Analysis, Long Term Market Structure & Key Fundamental Analysis such as key impact Economic Data.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
99 USD par mois
105%
0
0
USD
USD
168K
USD
USD
109
75%
1 633
73%
86%
1.57
36.00
USD
USD
17%
1:100