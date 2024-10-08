SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / PRIME Strategies Lowrisk
Sergei Babichev

PRIME Strategies Lowrisk

Sergei Babichev
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
89 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 45 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 54%
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 244
Profit Trade:
848 (68.16%)
Loss Trade:
396 (31.83%)
Best Trade:
332.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-315.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 119.52 USD (177 760 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 198.08 USD (171 778 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (47.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
605.27 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
69.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.26%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.72
Long Trade:
628 (50.48%)
Short Trade:
616 (49.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
1.54 USD
Profitto medio:
10.75 USD
Perdita media:
-18.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-2 513.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 513.80 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
-1.49%
Previsione annuale:
-18.50%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
268.66 USD
Massimale:
2 651.46 USD (49.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.29% (2 651.46 USD)
Per equità:
24.57% (3 259.76 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 434
AUDCAD 434
AUDNZD 198
EURUSD 41
EURJPY 30
USDJPY 22
EURGBP 19
GBPCHF 17
USDCAD 13
NZDUSD 10
GBPJPY 9
GBPCAD 9
XAUUSD 5
AUDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 2.1K
AUDCAD -428
AUDNZD 291
EURUSD 136
EURJPY 269
USDJPY -170
EURGBP -76
GBPCHF 43
USDCAD -150
NZDUSD -44
GBPJPY -11
GBPCAD -64
XAUUSD 7
AUDJPY 25
GBPUSD 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 23K
AUDCAD -23K
AUDNZD 8.8K
EURUSD 1.2K
EURJPY 2.4K
USDJPY -2K
EURGBP -2.5K
GBPCHF 486
USDCAD -2.5K
NZDUSD -190
GBPJPY -596
GBPCAD -398
XAUUSD 701
AUDJPY 315
GBPUSD 38
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +332.12 USD
Worst Trade: -315 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 513.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 22
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.12 × 155
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 174
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.04 × 486
Exness-MT5Real8
1.13 × 123
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.14 × 2964
Exness-MT5Real3
1.22 × 281
Exness-MT5Real6
1.33 × 76
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 234
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.72 × 3716
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.86 × 878
FusionMarkets-Live
1.93 × 167
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
2.00 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.57 × 165
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real18
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
4.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
4.16 × 50
itexsys-Platform
4.82 × 11
FBS-Real
5.00 × 10
23 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
My investment strategy is based on the strong economies of three leading countries and is designed to generate long-term passive income. By diversifying across stable assets from these economies, the system minimizes risks and ensures consistent capital growth. The structure is carefully crafted to provide ongoing passive income for many years.

By capturing large market moves, the system is resilient to slippage and negative spreads.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.10 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.06 22:37
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.34% of days out of 448 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.13 08:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.30 21:18
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.46% of days out of 381 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.20 13:38
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.09 06:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 21:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.16 05:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 17:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.16 09:37
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2024.11.12 18:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 06:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.17 03:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.16 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.08 08:59
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
PRIME Strategies Lowrisk
45USD al mese
54%
0
0
USD
8.8K
USD
89
95%
1 244
68%
69%
1.26
1.54
USD
25%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.