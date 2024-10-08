- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 244
Profit Trade:
848 (68.16%)
Loss Trade:
396 (31.83%)
Best Trade:
332.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-315.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 119.52 USD (177 760 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 198.08 USD (171 778 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (47.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
605.27 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
69.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.26%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.72
Long Trade:
628 (50.48%)
Short Trade:
616 (49.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
1.54 USD
Profitto medio:
10.75 USD
Perdita media:
-18.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-2 513.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 513.80 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
-1.49%
Previsione annuale:
-18.50%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
268.66 USD
Massimale:
2 651.46 USD (49.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.29% (2 651.46 USD)
Per equità:
24.57% (3 259.76 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|434
|AUDCAD
|434
|AUDNZD
|198
|EURUSD
|41
|EURJPY
|30
|USDJPY
|22
|EURGBP
|19
|GBPCHF
|17
|USDCAD
|13
|NZDUSD
|10
|GBPJPY
|9
|GBPCAD
|9
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|-428
|AUDNZD
|291
|EURUSD
|136
|EURJPY
|269
|USDJPY
|-170
|EURGBP
|-76
|GBPCHF
|43
|USDCAD
|-150
|NZDUSD
|-44
|GBPJPY
|-11
|GBPCAD
|-64
|XAUUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|25
|GBPUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|23K
|AUDCAD
|-23K
|AUDNZD
|8.8K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|-2K
|EURGBP
|-2.5K
|GBPCHF
|486
|USDCAD
|-2.5K
|NZDUSD
|-190
|GBPJPY
|-596
|GBPCAD
|-398
|XAUUSD
|701
|AUDJPY
|315
|GBPUSD
|38
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +332.12 USD
Worst Trade: -315 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 513.80 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.12 × 155
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.91 × 174
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.04 × 486
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.13 × 123
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.14 × 2964
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.22 × 281
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.33 × 76
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.72 × 3716
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.86 × 878
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.93 × 167
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.57 × 165
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|3.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|4.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.16 × 50
|
itexsys-Platform
|4.82 × 11
|
FBS-Real
|5.00 × 10
My investment strategy is based on the strong economies of three leading countries and is designed to generate long-term passive income. By diversifying across stable assets from these economies, the system minimizes risks and ensures consistent capital growth. The structure is carefully crafted to provide ongoing passive income for many years.
By capturing large market moves, the system is resilient to slippage and negative spreads.
Non ci sono recensioni
